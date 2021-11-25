ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband catches burglar who stole wife’s belongings, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Jabari Cox Mug Jabari Cox is charged with aggravated burglary and burglary of a vehicle. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man spent Thanksgiving behind bars after a vigilant husband tracked down his wife’s burglar, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said that a woman’s home and car were broken into around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said that the burglar, 23-year-old Jabari Cox, got away at first but then came back to the scene to try again.

According to police, Cox snuck back into the woman’s house through a side door and took several power tools, a shop vac and a surge protector before taking off again.

Cox was spotted by a neighbor running away with the items, valued at $1,630, police said.

That neighbor alerted the woman’s husband who then ran after Cox and caught him outside of a phone store on Macon Rd, according to a police affidavit.

When police showed up, they said they found the woman’s bank card, Home Depot card and Bank America Card on Cox.

Cox is charged with aggravated burglary and burglary of a vehicle.

©2021 Cox Media Group

