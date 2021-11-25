ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Speaker lobbied by MPs not to change rules on babies in the Chamber

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVbfI_0d6vCLrD00

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he has been “heavily lobbied” by female MPs not to change the rules on bringing babies into the chamber.

The Speaker has requested a review into whether the rules should be updated amid an outcry over Labour’s Stella Creasy being told she can no longer have her three-month-old son with her.

I have been heavily lobbied not to change the rules, by other mothers

Sir Lindsay hinted at the comments he had received on the issue earlier this week, when he told MPs that “there are differing views on the matter”.

He gave further details in an interview with the BBC’s Newscast, telling the programme: “I have been heavily lobbied not to change the rules, by other mothers… I have texts on my phone saying do not give in.”

Sir Lindsay has asked the cross-party Procedure Committee to examine the rules and whether changes were needed but has said he and his deputies could use their discretion in applying the existing measures.

He told MPs on Wednesday it is “extremely important” that parents can fully participate in parliamentary work.

Ms Creasy, a mother of two, welcomed the review after she was emailed by authorities about rules prohibiting bringing children to debates after bringing son Pip into a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday.

Sir Lindsay said he was unaware that the warning was going to be issued to Ms Creasy but accepted it “correctly reflects the current rules”.

“However, rules have to be seen in context and they change with the times,” he told MPs.

Walthamstow MP Ms Creasy said she hopes the move “means some of these rules will be reviewed to make parenting and politics possible to mix”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8SBs_0d6vCLrD00
Labour MP Stella Creasy speaking in the chamber of the House of Commons with her newborn baby strapped to her (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

Pip, who is breastfeeding, has regularly attended the Commons, as did Ms Creasy’s older daughter.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
newschain

Teenager arrested over death of 16-year-old schoolgirl

Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park have arrested a 19-year-old man. Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 9.15pm on Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What are the rules about bringing babies into the House of Commons?

Mr Speaker Hoyle, with a deft touch, burped the baby and took the wind out of what might have escalated into quite a tantrum between parliamentarians about bringing babies into the chamber. Stella Creasy, Labour member for Walthamstow, has raised the issue, having been told off by the Commons authorities...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Creasy
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
WEKU

British lawmakers want to change rules that ban babies in Parliament

LONDON — Several British politicians demanded a change in parliamentary rules on Wednesday after a lawmaker was told she couldn't bring her 3-month-old baby into the House of Commons. Labour Party legislator Stella Creasy said she had received a letter from Commons authorities after she took her son Pip to...
WORLD
BBC

All-party groups: Calls for stronger anti-lobbying rules for MPs

On Monday, MPs will see proposals from the Commons Standards Committee to change their code of conduct - including on the jobs they are allowed to do on top of their work in Parliament. MPs voted last week to tighten up the guidelines on second jobs after weeks of damaging...
POLITICS
BBC

Angela Rayner: MPs should not use contacts for lobbying

Angela Rayner has said that MPs should be banned from work relating to their past job for five years after leaving office. Labour's deputy leader has called for an overhaul of how current and former MPs should be able to work for private companies seeking government contracts.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commons#Labour#Procedure Committee#Walthamstow
BBC

Tory MPs give up adviser jobs ahead of expected rules change

Three Tory MPs have given up second jobs as advisers to firms ahead of a likely change to Parliament's rules. Former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, ex-health minister Steve Brine and former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith have made the move. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said MPs will...
JOBS
The Independent

Government’s Nervtag advisers ‘can’t rule out’ omicron causing biggest wave yet of Covid infections

The omicron variant could see a surge in new Covid-19 infections across Britain even bigger than previous waves, a key group of government advisers has warned.Scientists in the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), which advises Boris Johnson’s government, met last week to discuss the impact of the new variant in the UK.“We cannot exclude that this wave would be of a magnitude similar, or even larger, than previous waves,” the advisers stated in minutes from the 25 November meeting.In a stark warning for the NHS, they said “a large wave of infections will be accompanied...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Boris Johnson bridge to Northern Ireland would cost more than £300bn and should not be built, review finds

Boris Johnson’s proposed bridge or tunnel to Northern Ireland could cost more than £300bn and should not be built, a government review has found.The prime minister had commissioned a study into the fixed link across the Irish Sea after arguing it would improve connections between parts of the UK.Network Rail chairman Peter Hendy’s review found that that a bridge would cost an estimated £335bn, while a tunnel would be about £209bn.Sir Peter said the high price tag of either project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.Either a bridge or tunnel would be...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
The Independent

Shamima Begum says she fears for her life in Syrian refugee camp

Shamima Begum has said she ‘lives in fear constantly’ as she believes she will be killed in her refugee camp for being a “Westernised” and “less Muslim” woman.Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said her and a Dutch woman, called Hafida Haddouch, also living in the Al-Roj camp, have been targets of arsonists because they are considered less devout than others. She added that she had voluntarily given up wearing Islamic dress, making her more vulnerable to attacks.She said: “When the first tent fire happened we just got back to normal and then the second fire happened and then we...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Owen Paterson broke lobbying rules, Boris Johnson admits

Boris Johnson has admitted that former Tory MP Owen Paterson broke parliamentary rules by lobbying the government. Mr Paterson was found to have fallen foul of the Commons code of conduct by the standards commissioner, before the PM attempted to save his friend from suspension, sparking the current sleaze row.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe apologises for ‘disgusting’ comment directed at Liberal Hollie Hughes

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has unreservedly apologised to Liberal Hollie Hughes after she was accused of saying “at least I keep my legs shut” during Senate debate. The apology and withdrawal of the comment on Wednesday evening capped a torrid final fortnight of parliament, in which Liberal senator David Van also apologised after he was accused of making animal noises at independent Jacqui Lambie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

England only UK nation not to encourage working from home

It is safe for people in England to go into the office, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said, as people in other UK nations were urged to work from home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reminded people to “work from home if possible”, as six cases were confirmed there. The advice is the same in Northern Ireland.In Wales, working from home is encouraged under current guidance.On Monday the PM’s spokesman said it was up to employers to decide on the “right balance” for them, when it came to whether staff worked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland is leading the way for UK nations in music education, says professor

Scotland is leading the UK nations on providing children with vital access to music, according to top musician Professor Nicholas Daniel. The oboist and conductor said England, Northern Ireland and Wales need to “catch up” after the Scottish Parliament vowed to provide all children with free music lessons this year.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy