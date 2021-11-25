ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Spartans topple No. 22 UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis semis

By The Associated Press
Santa Maria Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — A.J. Hoggard hit the go-ahead free throws with 30.3 seconds left and Michigan State scored the game’s final nine points to push past No. 22 Connecticut 64-60 in Thursday’s Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals. Gabe Brown scored 16 points for the Spartans (5-1), who blew...

