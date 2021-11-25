Spartans topple No. 22 UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis semis

Records: UConn (2-0), USF (3-1) AAC, Revisited: UConn should have no problem defeating USF on Sunday. The Huskies spent seven years in the American Athletic Conference and never lost a conference game, including six wins over USF in the AAC Tournament. Six of USF’s current players, including its full starting lineup, were on the team during its last matchup with UConn in the 2020 AAC Tournament semifinal. Up until last season, UConn had spoiled four AAC Championship games for the Bulls. But with the Huskies now in the Big East, USF was able to win the program’s first AAC regular season and tournament titles in 2021. Last season, USF longtime coach Jose Fernandez won the conference’s Coach of the Year honor and guard Elisa Pinzan won Most Improved Player of the Year while Maria Alvarez winning co-Sixth Player of the Year.

