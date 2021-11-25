ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emojis for the blind? A type designer is meticulously translating popular emojis into Braille

By Sarang Sheth
While the idea of emojis was originally to promote visual texting, its drawback remains the fact that its visual nature makes it inaccessible to the vision impaired. To help overcome this barrier, type designer and PhD student...

