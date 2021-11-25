Emojis for the blind? A type designer is meticulously translating popular emojis into Braille

Creators rejoice! Thousands of Snapmaker users are in for a surprise as the company unveils yet another module to bring even more functionality to your fabrication-station. Released as a part of the Welcome to Snapmaker Wonderland virtual event to celebrate the ‘Maker’ spirit, the company unveiled their upgraded 10W High Power Laser Module, designed to easily fit onto any Snapmaker 2.0 (apart from the 150 models) or even the upgraded Snapmaker 2.0 AT and F models. The new laser cutting and engraving module packs even more of a punch, bringing the output up from 5W to a whopping 10W for power-users, prototypers, and educators. The Snapmaker 2.0 was designed to democratize in-house prototyping by simplifying professional-grade tech to make it consumer-friendly (you can read more about it here). With the new 10W High Power Laser Module, the user is empowered further, and is given new opportunities to put their ideas to the test.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO