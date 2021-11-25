ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Emma: Matt Nagy, Bears get a win they desperately needed

By Chris Emma
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(670 The Score) During the lowest points of his tenure as head coach and toughest losing streaks his Bears have faced, Matt Nagy has often pointed toward just winning that next game. That took on a different tone during the longest short week of Nagy’s tenure, one in which...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The only thing stopping the Bears from firing Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing late defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, another disastrous result in what has been a difficult season in the Windy City. After the game, fans at Soldier Field could be heard chanting “Fire Matt Nagy!” and it appears they may not be alone in that sentiment.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

5 head coaching candidates if Bears fire Matt Nagy

After the Bears latest loss to the Ravens, all fans want to think about is the team’s future. Is Justin Fields the franchise quarterback they’ve been waiting for? Will the defense still have enough in the tank when the offense finally catches up? And who will be leading the team going forward?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Lions#Patch#Wbbm#Cary Grove High School
FanSided

Two Chicago Bears head coaching candidates are now no longer an option

The Chicago Bears cannot bring Matt Nagy back in 2022. He has a year left on his contract, but this franchise cannot continue to trust that Nagy is the answer. At least, that is what we are all hoping for at this point. Deep down, most of us know that we cannot fall into a false sense of hope until we know for sure it is going to happen. This team has proven over and over again just how poor they are at making decisions. Would it really shock anyone if Nagy is still around in 2022?
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy gets a reprieve after a bizarre week — and a win over the NFL’s worst team. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 16-14 victory on Thanksgiving.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears went on an 18-play drive that lasted the final 8 minutes, 30 seconds of Thursday’s game at Ford Field to set up Cairo Santos’ walk-off 28-yard field goal to defeat the Detroit Lions 16-14 and end a five-game losing streak. 1. Matt Nagy got a reprieve as the Bears encountered a team that consistently does more head-scratching and unpredictably dumb football ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bears ownership overruled Matt Nagy on starting QB

The stories coming out of the Chicago Bears continue to paint an ugly picture for embattled coach Matt Nagy. According to Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly, Bears chairman George McCaskey intervened and instructed Nagy to make Justin Fields the team’s starting quarterback prior to the team’s Week 5 game. Nagy had stood by veteran Andy Dalton as his starter up to that point, and was not on board with the decision to start Fields.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

The Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it is time to move on.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Matt Nagy, Bears, Packers

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy addressed the reports of him being fired, as well as the quarterback situation. “There was a report that George made the decision to start Justin (Fields),” Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “That couldn’t be, you know, there’s been some false stuff out there, that couldn’t be further from the truth. On the schedule, it had post-practice meetings, which was an error. It was not supposed to be on the schedule. So just so you guys understand the big picture, before I talked to the team I made it — in a joking way — let ‘em know, ‘Hey, you guys know today’s a Friday practice, there’s no post-practice meetings on a Friday, and also don’t forget to pack your travel bags.’ Then I talked to the team. So the abrupt meeting that was canceled because I’m getting fired is to a point of, you can’t make that up. It’s almost comical. You can’t make that up. … Now, is this going to stop? No. It’s probably going to continue, there’s still going to be rumors that happen. But as long as we understand as players, and coaches, and everyone in this building, what’s real and what the truth is, then we’re OK.”
NFL
WMBD/WYZZ

Report: Bears to fire head coach Matt Nagy after Thanksgiving game

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WGN) — The Bears have reportedly told head coach Matt Nagy that the Thanksgiving game against the Lions will be his last after the team lost five games in a row. According to Patch, Nagy was told of his pending termination on Monday. His firing would be the first time the Bears have fired […]
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Has ‘Specifics' for How Team Can Improve

Nagy says he knows 'specifics' for how Bears can improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are mired in yet another losing streak. The offense has been inconsistent, as has the defense. Things aren’t going to get any easier this week, either, when they take on the 6-3 Ravens. But coming out of the bye week, Matt Nagy is confident the team now has answers for how to improve.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears fans are blasting Matt Nagy following 4th-and-1 sequence

Bears head coach Matt Nagy continues to find new ways to embarrass himself, as evidenced by one sequence in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Ravens. With the Bears facing a fourth-and-1, there was a wild sequence of events that unfolded that left many fans confused, upset, but not really surprised given Nagy’s incompetence.
NFL
FanSided

How the Bears have played after the bye week under Matt Nagy

For Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, losing streaks have become common with his team. This season marks the third time in three straight years the Bears have lost at least four games or more in a row. Through weeks 5-9 in 2019, the Chicago Bears lost four straight and went winless in October. In 2020, from weeks 7-13, that winless streak extended to six straight games.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Matt Nagy's Wasted Timeouts Burn Bears in Loss to Ravens

Hoge: Nagy’s wasted timeouts burn Bears in loss to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens felt like the worst case scenario — again. Just like in Cleveland. And in Tampa. Losses all count the same...
NFL
NFL

Matt Nagy: Time for reeling Bears to 'pick the pieces up' following bye

The Chicago Bears haven't won a game in over a month, and the losing streak might feel all too familiar to coach Matt Nagy. Last season, the Bears lost four straight, reached and passed the bye week, then lost two more before finally ending their winning drought. Chicago finished 8-8 and snuck into the playoffs, where the Bears lost to the Saints, 21-9. These Bears could again lose the next two, win out, and finish with eight losses. The only difference would be their win total, which would stand at nine thanks to the NFL's new 17th game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Nagy confirms Bears QB Andy Dalton will start vs. Lions

There’s been a lot of unknowns within Halas Hall these last few days, but one was made certain on Tuesday’s media session. Head coach Matt Nagy, who is currently on the hottest of hot seats amidst rumors and reports surrounding his job security, confirmed quarterback Andy Dalton will be the starter for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy