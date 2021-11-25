Man jailed, to be charged with murder of 53-year-old Blount County woman

From Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — An Oneonta man is in jail and will be charged with the murder of Sharon Teal Askew, 53, also of Oneonta, according to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon.

On Monday, Moon said Bryan Craig Fox, 52, was interviewed by Blount County investigators and would be charged in Askew’s murder. Fox is being held at Blount County Correctional Facility without bond.

Moon said deputies responded to a Moorer Lane address in Oneonta in reference to a possible shooting during a domestic incident at 6:07 p.m. on Sunday.

“Once deputies arrived on the scene, one male subject could be seen inside the residence through windows and a screen door,” Moon said. “The responding deputy ordered the male subject to come outside with his hands in the air. The male subject obeyed the deputies order and was detained.”

The man was secured by deputies when backup units arrived on the scene. Deputies then entered the residence and found Askew.

“Once the deputy had backup on the scene and the subject was secured and placed under observation, the deputies then made entry into the residence and located a female victim with one gunshot wound lying on the floor in the living room area,” Moon said.

Askew was pronounced deceased on the scene and the male was taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility where he was placed under an investigative hold.