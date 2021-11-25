ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickie Fowler and wife Allison announce new baby girl

By Tim Schmitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Rickie Fowler is hoping the 2021-22 season is the beginning of a magical second act in his career.

It’s certainly off to a wonderful start.

Fowler and his wife, the former Allison Stokke, announced on Thanksgiving via social media they had their first child, Maya, on November 18, with the message: “My heart is full!!”

After falling to 125th in the Official World Golf Ranking and missing the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time since 2009, Fowler has been in solid form to start the new PGA Tour season.

He missed the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open in his first start in the new campaign, but then finished T-3 at the CJ Cup and has a pair of top-50 finishes in his last two starts. He has rocketed back to No. 81 in the OWGR and stands in the FedEx Cup’s top 50 through the first two months.

Prior to his season debut, Fowler opened up about the pregnancy. The couple has been married for just over two years.

“She’s great. Everything’s gone very well. It’s a lot easier on my end, obviously. She’s pregnant and has to put up with me,” Fowler said. “I’ve heard from a lot of people that when the baby is born is when the light bulb goes off. Allison is leading the charge, as far as getting everything ordered and what not, and I’m trying to play a good supporting role.

“I help her out any way I can. There are plenty of people out there that try and give you their opinion on what to do and what not to do, but at the end of the day, we’re the two on-site and we’ll work together and move forward.

“The thing that makes me feel a little more comfortable, because this is something new, I feel we can do it. And we both come from great families and that has trickled down. But it’s going to be a big change.”

