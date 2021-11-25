Temple Police Department searching for missing and endangered teen
TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Departent is searching for a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl.
Savannah Hodges was last seen wearing a dark blue/gray Columbia shirt, pink plaid pajama pants, and white Crocs.
If you have any information, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.
