Temple, TX

Temple Police Department searching for missing and endangered teen

By Runako Gee
 6 days ago

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Departent is searching for a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl.

Savannah Hodges was last seen wearing a dark blue/gray Columbia shirt, pink plaid pajama pants, and white Crocs.

(Courtesy of Temple PD)

If you have any information, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

SOURCE: Temple Police Department

