‘The Princess Bride’ Star Cary Elwes Rails Against Remakes and Reboots

Cary Elwes thinks The Princess Bride is perfect. And he doesn’t want Hollywood to fix what isn’t broken.

In the great age of reboots and remakes, we would think that Rob Reiner’s 1987 cult classic The Princess Bride would be the perfect movie to reimagine. But if the steamy “farm boy” Cary Elwes has any say in it, it will never happen.

As most people know, 59-year-old Elwes played the lead in the romantic comedy. He saved the love of his life from a murderous prince and met a delightful band of misfits along the way. The flick earned nearly 31 million at the box office. And to this day, it remains one of the most loved films of all time. It holds a solid 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And the film has a spot on Forbes’s Top 25 Best Cult Movies of All Time.

So if any movie is going to do well as a reboot, it’s The Princess Bride. But Elwes wants Hollywood to leave his beloved movie alone. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor spoke out against a remake because they couldn’t possibly do a better job the second time around.

“My theory is, look, if the movie is popular and it’s done well, and people love it, I think it’s pretty much best left alone. If a film has landed in the hearts of the public, then, to me, it is not a good idea to try and revisit it,” Elwes said.

However, the Robin Hood Men in Tights actor understands why studios are so into remakes right now—they’re extremely cost-effective.

“For the studios, the cost of promotion and advertising has become so prohibitive now that they want to cut down on that,” he shared. “Their feeling is that when they do a reboot or remake, they have a target audience. So they don’t have to spend as much money on marketing. So I understand the motivation.”

‘The Princess Bride’ Director Rob Reiner Explained Why Clint Eastwood is a Major Inspiration in Later Years

Oscar-nominated director Rob Reiner has been working in Hollywood for 60 years. And he has no plans of retiring any time soon—thanks to our favorite cowboy, Clint Eastwood.

“I look at people like Clint Eastwood — he’s inspiring because the guy is getting close to 90 and he’s still making movies,” he told MovieMaker in 2017.

Reiner started out as an actor and appeared in series like All in the Family and New Girl. But he’s most known for being an incredible writer and producer. He’s brought us movies like Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men, which earned his Oscar nod.

Keeping his career going is a delicate balance. And as long as he can keep up with the demands, he’ll keep bringing the world great movies.

“There’s that crazy nexus between living long enough to have enough wisdom to be able to inform the movies you make,” Reinder said. “And being young enough to have the energy to make them.”