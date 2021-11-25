ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Princess Bride’ Star Cary Elwes Rails Against Remakes and Reboots

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGUt1_0d6v9jlr00

Cary Elwes thinks The Princess Bride is perfect. And he doesn’t want Hollywood to fix what isn’t broken.

In the great age of reboots and remakes, we would think that Rob Reiner’s 1987 cult classic The Princess Bride would be the perfect movie to reimagine. But if the steamy “farm boy” Cary Elwes has any say in it, it will never happen.

As most people know, 59-year-old Elwes played the lead in the romantic comedy. He saved the love of his life from a murderous prince and met a delightful band of misfits along the way. The flick earned nearly 31 million at the box office. And to this day, it remains one of the most loved films of all time. It holds a solid 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And the film has a spot on Forbes’s Top 25 Best Cult Movies of All Time.

So if any movie is going to do well as a reboot, it’s The Princess Bride. But Elwes wants Hollywood to leave his beloved movie alone. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor spoke out against a remake because they couldn’t possibly do a better job the second time around.

“My theory is, look, if the movie is popular and it’s done well, and people love it, I think it’s pretty much best left alone. If a film has landed in the hearts of the public, then, to me, it is not a good idea to try and revisit it,” Elwes said.

However, the Robin Hood Men in Tights actor understands why studios are so into remakes right now—they’re extremely cost-effective.

“For the studios, the cost of promotion and advertising has become so prohibitive now that they want to cut down on that,” he shared. “Their feeling is that when they do a reboot or remake, they have a target audience. So they don’t have to spend as much money on marketing. So I understand the motivation.”

‘The Princess Bride’ Director Rob Reiner Explained Why Clint Eastwood is a Major Inspiration in Later Years

Oscar-nominated director Rob Reiner has been working in Hollywood for 60 years. And he has no plans of retiring any time soon—thanks to our favorite cowboy, Clint Eastwood.

“I look at people like Clint Eastwood — he’s inspiring because the guy is getting close to 90 and he’s still making movies,” he told MovieMaker in 2017.

Reiner started out as an actor and appeared in series like All in the Family and New Girl. But he’s most known for being an incredible writer and producer. He’s brought us movies like Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men, which earned his Oscar nod.

Keeping his career going is a delicate balance. And as long as he can keep up with the demands, he’ll keep bringing the world great movies.

“There’s that crazy nexus between living long enough to have enough wisdom to be able to inform the movies you make,” Reinder said. “And being young enough to have the energy to make them.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tommy Lane, Who Starred in ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘Shaft,’ Dead at 83

Actor and stuntman Tommy Lane, known for his roles in Live and Let Die and Shaft, has died at a Florida hospital. He was 83 years old. The performer died after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Variety reports. Lane, who began life as Tommy Lee Jones in Miami, was a jazz musician as well as an actor and stuntman. After his acting roles in the 1970s, he played trumpet and flugelhorn at Blue Note in New York City during the 1980s.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Star Miranda Rae Mayo’s New Role Mean Stella Kidd Is Gone for Good?

This season of “Chicago Fire” has seen some major changes regarding its cast members. Now, fans are worried about the potential departure of another cast icon. The 200th episode of “Chicago Fire” saw the final departure of original cast member Jesse Spencer, iconic for his role on the hit NBC show as Captain Matt Casey. Now, we’ve learned via Deadline “Chicago Fire” star Miranda Rae Mayo has scored a new role aside from Stella Kidd. That being the case, does this mean her time at Firehouse 51 has come to an end?
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Cary Elwes
Person
Rob Reiner
Decider

‘The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star’

Netflix’s Princess Switch franchise continues with the third installment, bizarrely subtitled Romancing the Star. Sure, there’s romance to be found in The Princess Switch 3. Of course there is! But what the title doesn’t tell you is that this is heist movie. The Vanessas Hudgens all embark on a caper that involves intrigue, laser beams, black turtlenecks, hacking into mainframes—the plot is so far removed from not only the previous two Princess Switch films, but from the entire concept of Christmas in general. And that’s why it is great. Just when you think The Princess Switch franchise is gonna zig, they zag—and then dip and twist and leap into an entirely new genre. Put this movie on and let it keep you guessing up until the very end.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Saw: Cary Elwes Says "Never Say Never" to Franchise Return

Ever since Cary Elwes took the titular saw in Saw and sliced his foot off in the original film horror fans were eager to see him return. Each subsequent year after that film's release saw another sequel debut and though many featured references to Elwes' Dr. Lawrence Gordon he wouldn't actually return until the seventh (and at the time final) film, Saw 3D (formerly Saw: The Final Chapter). Despite the clear ending intended for that movie, the series continued, producing two more movies including the most recent Spiral: From the Book of Saw, so is there a path for Dr. Gordon to come back? When asked if he'd ever return to the part in the horror franchise, Elwes didn't rule it out but also revealed he didn't think there was much left for that character to do.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for WWII thriller Resistance: 1942 starring Cary Elwes, Jason Patric and Judd Hirsch

Signature Entertainment has released a UK trailer, poster and images for writer-directors Matthew Hill and Landon Johnson’s World War II cat-and-mouse thriller Resistance: 1942, which stars Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Greer Grammer (Awkward), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys) and Judd Hirsch (Independence Day). Check them out here…. It’s 1942,...
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Who is Cary Elwes’ wife of 21 years? Meet Lisa Marie Kurbikoff

You might recognise Cary Elwes as the actor who played Westley in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride, but he’s been in far more besides – and now he’s starring in a Christmas movie, A Castle For Christmas, alongside Brooke Shields. But who is Cary Elwes’ wife in real life, and how long have they been married? Meet photographer Lisa Marie Kurbikoff.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Princess Bride#Rails#Remakes#Reboots#Rotten Tomatoes
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Sean Penn Shock: Actor Abstaining Until Leila George Comes Back To Him?

Is Sean Penn setting aside his flesh needs until Leila George takes him back?. Penn has been facing issues and buzzes about his divorce from George. After the actress filed for divorce and submitted the document to Los Angeles Superior Court, the actor looks free and well that he often goes out in public with his friends.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Taraji P. Henson’s Son: 5 Things To Know About Marcell Johnson

Learn about Taraji P. Henson’s son Marcell Johnson, who she welcomed with her late high school sweetheart William LaMarr Johnson. Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson did not let National Sons Day pass this year without paying homage to her son, Marcell Johnson. The Hollywood star, 51, welcomed her son, 27, with the late William LaMarr “Mark” Johnson, her high school sweetheart who was murdered at the age of 34 in 2003. In an Instagram post on National Sons Day in September, Taraji celebrated Marcell, calling him her “heart.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy