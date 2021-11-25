3-tower site planned for fast-growing Rutledge hill near SoBro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) Design Review Committee recently voted ‘yes’ on a three-tower mixed-use project in Rutledge Hill, a fast-growing community in Music City.

Through several delays, even a lawsuit, the project’s height continues to bring up the question: where do the skyscrapers end and neighborhoods being?

“It’s a sign of how quickly Nashville is growing,” Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell said.

The property, once home to Cumulus Media and its radio tower is now owned by someone new – Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development, with new ideas.

The 3.37 acre site on Second Avenue was a hot commodity, selling for $34 million.

Centrum Realty has plans to develop a 32-story residential building, 39-floor residential building and 29-story hotel with a landscaped public park in between.

“Nashville has become a city where 20 years ago, you had just a few hundred people living downtown. Now, we’ve got 15,000 roughly. If you’re trying to find a space in the urban core for family or multiple to live, if you want to buy a condo for two, three bedrooms there’s not a lot of stock for that,” O’Connell said.







It’s why some say the project that will sit between Peabody, Lea, Rutledge and Second Avenue South is welcomed, but this area isn’t used to tall buildings.

It’s why the developer has had to request height modifications multiple times, now returning to the planning commission on December 9.

