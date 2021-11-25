ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injured? Try a little PEACE and LOVE

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to soft-tissue injuries, the general recommendation used to be to treat it with RICE: rest, ice, compression, elevation. Then we moved on to PRICE, which adds protection to the protocol. According to two Canadian researchers, these acronyms ignore important stages of tissue healing, and argue we should be...

WATCH: 3 keys to fixing plantar fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis is a painful injury that not only affects your ability to run, but can even make walking a challenge. It’s a very common issue among runners and can be difficult to get rid of, but not impossible. In the following video, runner, sports rehabilitation therapist and coach, James Dunne, shares three ingredients to successfully treat plantar fasciitis so you can get back on the road pain-free.
Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
Love Peace and Happiness Celebrates Thanksgiving Day

Bishop Leon & Dr. Jacqueline Martin and the Love, Peace and Happiness Family will host their Annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration on Thursday, November 25, at 11 a.m., in their edifice located at 4951 S. Figueroa St., in Los Angeles. “Thanksgiving is a time of giving thanks and sharing, so we...
WATCH: drills on hills – a different kind of hill workout for runners

In the November 2021 issue of Canadian Running, strength and conditioning coach Jon-Erik Kawamoto presents a challenging new hill workout for runners. Beyond jogging and sprinting up the hill, the workout incorporates exercises not usually seen in the context of hill running, and they’re guaranteed to take your hill training to another level.
Study finds reverse running to be a fitness trend in 2022

Our fitness trends are always changing, especially through the global pandemic, where gyms, fitness studios and running tracks were shut down in 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19. Last year, the industry saw a rise in online workout classes and the hiring of personal trainers. Now, with a bit of normalcy back in our lives, the trend of online fitness has shifted to reverse running.
Join a free injury prevention webinar this Thursday

This Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 pm ET, runner and physiotherapist Emma Vaillancourt is hosting a free webinar to teach athletes how to reduce their risk for running injuries. Whether you’re a new runner looking to get started in the sport in a safe and healthy way, a veteran who’s tired of being sidelined by injuries or a coach who wants to help their athletes stay healthy, this webinar will give you the tools to avoid layoffs and maximize your running potential.
Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
