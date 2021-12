Steve Sarkisian seems to take the podium week after week, desperately seeking answers for the Texas Longhorns epic collapse in just his first year as head coach in Austin. With a talented Kansas State coming to town for the final home game of the season, Sarkisian was asked if there is anything extra the team is trying to prove other than sending the seniors out on a positive note in their last outing in front of the home fans.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO