ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: 'House of Gucci's' superb acting makes the show

By Cameron Santangelo
Echo online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"House of Gucci" may have holes in story, but the superb performances from Jared Leto and Lady Gaga carry the film. This is the best time of the year for movie watching. We have seen some awesome films over the last few months! Now, we have the “House of Gucci". Lady...

www.easternecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga on ‘House of Gucci’ Accent and How Much Tony Bennett “Dislikes” Martin Scorsese Films

To prep for her role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Lady Gaga did a deep dive into the life Patrizia Reggiani. The Oscar-winner devoured old interviews and “read everything that I could possibly find” about her character, the woman convicted of putting a hit out on her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, played in the MGM film by Adam Driver. But she stopped short of asking for a face-to-face meeting even though Reggiani is alive and free after being released from prison in 2016 following 18 years behind bars. “I tried to find mostly the facts only, things that weren’t colored...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

House of Gucci (2021) Theatrical Review

"Father, Son and House of Gucci". Fashion, for some, is like a religion and amongst the commoners, the Gucci family were Gods. Over the last one hundred years the company, started in 1921 by Guccio Gucci in Florence, Italy began by selling leather luggage and eventually expanded to handbags, belts, gloves, etc. The name Gucci ultimately has become synonymous with high fashion grossing billions of dollars in a cutthroat industry. The name has also become synonymous with family feuding and scandal, especially when, in 1995, Guccio Gucci's grandson, Mauricio (Adam Driver; Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker), was murdered outside the company's office by a gunman hired by his ex-wife Patrizia (Lady Gaga; A Star is Born)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Dirt

Check Into Al Pacino’s ‘House of Gucci’ Villa For a Night

Click here to read the full article. Some narratives just seem tailor-made for the screen! Such is the case with “House of Gucci,” the new Ridley Scott-directed drama that hit theaters last week. As suggested by the title of Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” upon which the film is based, the true-crime tale has all the necessary elements of a gripping drama! Detailing the 1995 killing of luxury fashion brand heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) at the hands of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli (Lady Gaga), the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Dallas Buyers Club
SFGate

Review: ‘House of Gucci’ is pure, unapologetic decadence

Everything in “House of Gucci” is over the top. The accents. The performances. The fashion. The settings. The runtime. The music. The greed. This movie knows exactly what it is and, sweetie, it is gloriously decadent, ridiculous fun. There is an alternate universe in which “ House of Gucci ”...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

House of Gucci Review: Ridley Scott Spins a Threadbare Family Saga

Upon sitting down to write about House of Gucci, I thought I’d open with a quote. There had to have been some line, however peripheral, that stuck. That wasn’t the case. How about a moment that encapsulates its 157 minutes? It has the components necessary to dive into its artifice, at least in theory. There’s the grandeur, and there are the more hyperbolic aspects that match whatever people loosely toss the term “camp” at. Alas, nothing on that front dug its heels into me either. Instead all I asked was why this thing is so hard to latch onto.
MOVIES
Collider

‘House of Gucci’ Review: This Whole Movie Should Be Pitched at Jared Leto’s Level

I’m sure somewhere in House of Gucci, there’s a serious story about ambition and how the concept of a “family business” is an oxymoron, but then Jared Leto’s Paolo Gucci opens his mouth and out comes an accent that can only be described as “Italian” in the same way Olive Garden is “Italian” and you can’t help but cackle. For those who enjoy the “Rich people are ridiculous” genre of shows like Arrested Development and Succession, there’s plenty to love with House of Gucci, but it sometimes seems like director Ridley Scott still wants to play his story straight. Those are the moments when all the air goes out of the movie because the characters are so broadly drawn that their motivations feel one-dimensional at best and completely absent at worst. But when you’ve got Lady Gaga and Jared Leto trying to outdo each other’s Italian accents as their characters battle for dominance over the Gucci empire, then you’re really cooking.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

‘House of Gucci’ Review: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Rule in Ridley Scott’s Transfixing Fashion Tabloid ‘Godfather’

“House of Gucci” has a transfixing backstabbing allure. It may be a drama about a crazy rich Euro chic Old World fashion dynasty, with a cast dominated by American actors scheming and emoting in gaudy Italian accents, but that doesn’t mean it’s some operatic piece of high camp. Based on the trailer, a lot of people apparently thought that’s just what it was going to be, yet trailers can be deceiving. There are moments in “House of Gucci” that will make your jaw drop (which, of course, is one of the best things that can happen at the movies), and moments you’ll laugh at the sheer audacity of what you’re seeing, but just because the characters in a drama behave in an over-the-top shameless manner doesn’t mean that the film that’s observing them is over-the-top.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Middletown Press

Review: ‘House of Gucci’ paints disappointing picture

The movie camera loves Lady Gaga. Every movement she makes, each gesture she creates, looks tailored for the lens as she follows her instinct to be noticed on screen. But reaching from the screen, and creating an authentic performance, aren’t the same thing. Despite a valiant effort, the music icon struggles in “House of Gucci” with how to use her magical presence to reveal layers of ambition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

House of Gucci review: Ridley Scott's starry melodrama is both too much and not enough

Coco Chanel once famously said to look in the mirror before leaving the house and take one thing off. But Gucci is not Chanel, and Ridley Scott is not a man built for minimalism: His House does pretty much everything to the max, a chaotic bellissimo romp of a movie so stuffed with oversized characters and telenovela twists that it feels less like a biopic than a duty-free Dynasty.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
USC Gamecock

Review: 'House of Gucci' thrives on power of its movie stars

There is no director who better understands the power and charisma of movie stars than Sir Ridley Scott. The 83-year-old director’s latest outing, "House of Gucci," proves exactly that. In today’s cultural wasteland of endless superhero movies, the costume and cape have become more important than the actual character or...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

House of Gucci Reviews: What Critics are Saying About Ridley Scott’s Latest

This year, audiences have been blessed with not one but two films from one of the industry’s most legendary and acclaimed directors, Ridley Scott. Scott received high praise from critics and casual moviegoers alike earlier this year for his work on The Last Duel. However, his latest, House of Gucci, appears to have a much more divided response from critics in their early reviews.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy