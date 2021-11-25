Time to make sure your pet is ready for winter

The coldest nights of winter are still several weeks away, but Dr. Christopher Stearns of Dalton Animal Care said now is the time to start thinking about how to keep pets safe and warm this winter.

"We are approaching the temperature zone where we need to start making some plans, if we haven't made them already," he said. "The basic things are shelter, food and water. We need to make sure they have a place that is out of the wind, dry and clean and can keep them warm. You always need to make sure they have plenty of fresh water, and when it gets cold, you need to make sure it doesn't get frozen and that it stays clean with all of the leaves blowing around."

The website pets.webmd.com recommends owners put a cushion or some sort of raised bed inside a dog house. The website said owners can use dry hay or cedar shavings but those will need to be changed regularly. The website said a dog house should be raised off the ground. It suggested wrapping a dog house in plastic and placing a flap over the entrance to make extra sure that cold winds will not get in.

Stearns said animals that are primarily outdoor animals will burn up more calories than they do in the summer as they try to stay warm. Since they are using more energy, they'll need more food.

"Studies suggest that dogs subject to low temperature exposure need two to three times the normal calories as they need at a more moderate temperature," according to the website pets.webmd.com.

That website reports owners of indoor pets may exercise them less in winter, because the owners don't want to go outside, so those animals may need to have their calories reduced to keep them from putting on weight.

Stearns said pet owners need to be particularly vigilant about older animals, very young animals and animals with health conditions.

"They may need to come on in," he said. "If you've got an older animal or an animal with some health conditions, I'd suggest you consult with your veterinarian about what you should do."

But even on the coldest days some pets will need to go outside to relieve themselves, and some animals, particularly those who are primarily outdoor pets, may get anxious about being cooped up inside and want to go outside to run around.

"All dogs need some activity," Stearns said. "And if he's used to being out, and you can see he's enjoying it, that's fine. But one thing to keep in mind is that it's not just the temperature you need to keep in mind. It's the wind chill factor as well. If there's some sort of winter weather advisory where you wouldn't be out, your pet probably doesn't need to be out there, either, especially if it's a pet that is used to being indoors."

Stearns said some dogs have heavy coats that can give them some protection from the cold but their paw pads will still be touching the ground.

"If the ground is frozen, that can be uncomfortable," he said.

Pets.webmd.com said owners can soothe chapped and cracked paw pads with a little petroleum jelly.

Stearns said the main thing pet owners need to do is to pay attention to their pets when they are outside.

"They will let you know when they are uncomfortable," he said.