Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of longtime Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, has been disqualified from running for president in December’s planned election, a move expected to compound turmoil surrounding the vote in Libya.Gaddafi was among 25 candidates declared ineligible to participate in the race by Libya’s election commission on Wednesday. The initial decision is pending an appeals process that will ultimately be decided by the judiciary. There were 98 Libyans who had registered to run.Disputes over the election rules, including the legal basis of the vote and who should be eligible to stand, threaten to derail an internationally backed peace...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO