Ohio State #2, Cincinnati #4 in latest College Football Playoff Poll

By Justin Holbrock
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 2 and Cincinnati moved up one spot to No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking.

The Buckeyes jump to No. 2 comes after a blowout 56-7 win over then-ranked No. 7 Michigan State as well as Oregon’s brutal 38-7 loss to Utah.

The Bearcats finally put together a dominating performance by dismantling SMU 48-14.

Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Alabama moved down to No. 3 after a close 42-35 win over Arkansas.

Michigan comes in at No. 5, setting the stage for a top-5 showdown in Ann Arbor with a trip to the Big ten Championship on the line and more importantly, the winner keeps their CFP hopes alive.

OSU coach Ryan Day preparing Buckeyes for Michigan

The Ducks dropped from No. 2 to 11 while the Spartans fell from No. 7 to 12.

OHIO STATE
