Hot off the heels of its VR bowling game, ForeVR is about to release its next Oculus Quest title, ForeVR Darts. The game was announced earlier this week in the short trailer seen below. As with ForeVR Bowl, Darts looks to be a social VR experience that utilizes Meta’s own avatars. Players meet up in a bar and aim for the bullseye. But, whereas ForeVR Bowl used Quest controllers, you’ll be able to play darts with hand-tracking. It’ll be very interesting to see how the game handles this way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO