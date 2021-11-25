ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Halo Infinite Have Split Screen?

By Ashley Cortez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite's multiplayer mode officially launched November 15, 2021 which came as a surprise to the fanbase interested in the game. Previously the series has had the feature implemented later after launch or included at launch, so players are asking the...

gamepur.com

How to use the Mangler in Halo Infinite

The Mangler is a weapon in Halo Infinite that is primarily used by the Banished. It’s a pistol that can do some severe damage to an enemy at close and medium ranges. It might remind you of the Mauler’s previous Brute weapon, which essentially worked as a pistol variation of a shotgun. But the Mangler doesn’t work like that at all in the game. So here’s what you need to know about using the Mangler in Halo Infinite.
gamepur.com

What are the Pringles rewards for Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s previously announced partnership with Pringles wasn’t a huge surprise, as the series has partnered with several snack brands in the past, such as Mountain Dew and Doritos. Like many of Halo’s past collaborations, this promotion features limited-time products themed around the Halo franchise, such as the “Moa Burger” flavored Pringles named after the ostrich-like animals introduced in Halo: Reach. Of course, the cross-brand promotion will also offer in-game rewards to players who purchase specially marked Pringles products within the promotional period.
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite has gone gold

343 Industries shared on Friday that Halo Infinite has gone gold. "Gone gold" is a phrase that refers to the game's content being ready for launch, meaning disc-based copies can be printed. Halo Infinite is scheduled to launch on Dec. 8, 2021. Halo Infinite has gone gold, 343 Industries confirmed...
dexerto.com

Shroud explains why Halo Infinite having “classic” gameplay is a big mistake

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek believes 343 Industries has made one big mistake when it comes to Halo Infinite ⁠— leaning too heavily on “classic” gameplay from past titles instead of modernizing the iconic franchise. Halo Infinite multiplayer hit shelves 24 days early on Monday, after months of teasers, trailers, and early...
dotesports.com

When does the Halo Infinite campaign release?

Halo Infinite developers surprised fans this month by releasing the game’s multiplayer before its originally announced release date. The free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer is already available for fans to enjoy in a “beta” phase. But with all account progress from the beta carrying over to the official launch of the game, it might be difficult to consider it a traditional “beta.”
gamepur.com

How to fly a Banshee in Halo Infinite

The Banshee is among Halo’s most recognizable vehicles, so it’s only natural that it makes a return in Halo Infinite. The Covenant’s high-speed, flying vehicle functions largely the same as it did in previous Halo games, and is a valuable tool for providing ground support from above, especially in big team battles.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite ‘Free-to-Play’ Players Have Almost No Customization Items

Spartan customization is one of the best bits of Halo Infinite so far, however, it’s a major disappointment for free-to-play players. The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta launched a couple of days ago and players can’t stop playing. While the gameplay itself is the main draw, many players are looking forward to unlocking new items to customize their spartan.
gamepur.com

Is there a Slayer only playlist in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s surprise early launch of multiplayer was a much-welcomed addition to the slate of games in November. Fans that didn’t get a chance to jump into the early tests for the multiplayer have been waiting quite a while for the next Halo to grace them with its presence and its finally here for everyone. That being said, the early matchmaking has raised quite a big question for some. Is there a Slayer only playlist in the game?
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite multiplayer challenges explained

Halo Infinite multiplayer is now live and there are a bunch of daily and weekly challenges to complete in the first battle pass. Tweaks are coming to make progression a little faster and reward you for taking part in matches, but for the most part, you need to play specific match types or get certain kill types to progress. If you make your way through enough weekly challenges you'll unlock an Ultimate challenge that leads to some special loot.
gamepur.com

How the heatwave works in Halo Infinite

You’ll be picking up several weapons as you explore Halo Infinite. One of the more unusual choices you might find is the Heatwave. It’s a Forerunner weapon that’s received a few tweaks and gameplay adjustments for Infinite. Here’s what you need to know about how the Heatwave works in Halo Infinite.
Engadget

'Halo Infinite' is best when it stops being 'Halo'

The Master Chief returns, and this time you finally have choices. Stop me if you've heard this one before: In Halo Infinite, you play as the Spartan super-soldier Master Chief who must defeat a dastardly group of aliens (somehow, the Banished returned!) before they take over a mysterious ring world. Playing through the game's first few missions is like plowing through an abridged Halo campaign, for better or worse. It starts off with Master Chief drifting in space, where he's miraculously rescued by a human soldier. In short order, he was back in action taking down feisty grubs, plowing helmet-first into increasingly bigger firefights and going toe-to-toe with angry looking space ape. Been there, plasma grenaded that.
gamerevolution.com

Battlefield 2042 Split-Screen Multiplayer: Does it have couch co-op?

Players are wondering if Battlefield 2042 has split-screen multiplayer or couch co-op. Once a staple of the industry, local multiplayer is now a rarity as studios focus entirely on the online experience. Even LAN multiplayer is seldomly supported by games these days. So is Battlefield 2042 any different?. Can you...
Gamespot

When Does Halo Infinite Unlock: Release Times By Region Explained

Halo Infinite's campaign is scheduled to release very soon, and the competitive multiplayer component is already out in beta right now. If you're looking to step back into Master Chief's Spartan suit and take the fight to the Banished, 343 Industries has shared the game's exact unlock time. So, when does Halo Infinite unlock, and does it vary by region? We break it all down below.
dotesports.com

When does the Fracture: Tenrai event start in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is free to play, meaning all players on any supported platform can enjoy the exciting and fun mode with ease. The multiplayer mode is currently available and was released ahead of the official release on Dec. 8, giving fans an early holiday gift as they wait for the rest of the game to be released.
