ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Class of 2023 CB Aaron Williams Adds UCLA Football to Top 8 Finalists

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8Czb_0d6v8HDQ00

One of the top defensive backs on the West Coast is considering the Bruins as his collegiate destination.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Bruins are moving on to the next stage with one of the top cornerbacks in California.

Class of 2023 cornerback Aaron Williams announced his top-eight finalists Thursday afternoon, and UCLA football made the cut. Oregon, Ole Miss, USC, Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma and LSU are the other seven programs who are still in contention.

Williams also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah and Washington State.

Williams earned his offer from UCLA on Sept. 15.

In his seven-game junior season at Centennial (CA), Williams had 32 tackles, two passes defended and 2.0 tackles for loss and four passes defended. In his shortened, three-game sophomore season coming off a torn ACL, Williams posted eight tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. He entered that campaign as a MaxPreps Preseason Second Team Sophomore All-American.

Senior cornerback Jay Shaw and redshirt sophomore defensive back Kaleb Tuliau went to Centennial as well.

Williams is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Rivals and ESPN. The 247Sports Composite gives him the highest ranking among 2023 cornerbacks at No. 12, while ESPN and Rivals have him at No. 17 and No. 18 for his position, respectively.

Rivals has Williams as a top 10 player in California, but the 247Sports Composite and ESPN have him on the outside looking in at No. 12 and No. 13, respectively. Rivals pegs Williams as the No. 1 corner in the state, while the 247Sports Composite has him No. 2 behind fellow UCLA offerree Rodrick Pleasant and ESPN has him No. 2 behind Daylen Austin.

Coach Chip Kelly and his staff have offers out to 17 class of 2023 targets, and five of them are cornerbacks. Between Williams, Pleasant, Cole Martin , Caleb Presley and lone commit Maliki Crawford , UCLA has offered five of the top eight cornerbacks in the West.

The Bruins have a history recruiting at the schools of the remaining three top corners in the region – Daylen Austin of Long Beach Poly (CA), Jshawn Frausto-Ramos of St. John Bosco (CA) and Justyn Rhett of Bishop Gorman (NV).

UCLA does not have a single true cornerback commit in its 2022 recruiting class, although two-way athlete Clint Stephens can play receiver, safety or corner in the future.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC makes top schools for 4-star 2023 cornerback Aaron Williams

Four-star 2023 Centennial (Calif.) cornerback Aaron Williams put the Trojans among his top eight schools on Thursday. USC was joined by UCLA, Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma and LSU. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Williams is rated the No. 158 overall prospect and the No. 18 cornerback recruit, according to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#Ole Miss#Lsu#Byu#Acl#Composite And Espn
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
52
Followers
259
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy