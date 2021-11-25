ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic Games Store Reveals Thanksgiving's Free Game

By Marc Deschamps
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many people in America are celebrating Thanksgiving today, the Epic Games Store isn't taking off for the holiday. Since today is Thursday, the platform is celebrating as it normally does with freebies for users! Starting today, users can snag thehunter: Call of the Wild, which will be available to claim...

