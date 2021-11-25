ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie PD rule Monday shooting a homicide

By Chelsea Swift
 6 days ago

Erie Police continue to investigate the city’s latest homicide.

That incident happened on Monday, after 24-year-old Patel Grogan of Erie was dropped off at AHN St. Vincent Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot but died while undergoing treatment.

Florida man charged with murder, dismemberment of Pennsylvania woman

Erie’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit is currently reviewing surveillance video from where they believe the shooting took place and from around AHN St. Vincent.

They are also interviewing multiple witnesses.

YourErie

Erie Police charge two in the city’s latest homicide

Erie Police have arrested one person and are looking for a second in the city’s latest homicide. Patel Grogan, 24, died on Nov. 21st after being driven to AHN Saint Vincent Hospital, and later taken to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot but died while undergoing treatment. Police say Grogan had been shot in a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP looking for two men in Lowe’s theft case from October

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) need the public’s help to identify two men who they believe stole some merchandise from Lowe’s on Keystone Drive just off Peach St. The incident took place on Oct. 10 at about 6 p.m. According to the PSP, the men took 25 boxes of Spill Repel Toasted Chestnut laminate flooring […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Fatal one car accident takes place on I-79 southbound ramp in Crawford County

One person is dead and another person is injured during a one vehicle accident. According to State Police in Meadville, this accident happened in Crawford County where the passenger, 76-year-old Bonnie Pfendler, was pronounced dead at the scene by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell. The driver, 76-year-old Norman Pfendler, left I-79 southbound on eastbound exit […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local PSP Troop reports Pa’s 2nd-highest crash total from holiday travel

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 1,155 crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday driving period from Nov. 24-28, which included five collisions that caused five deaths. Locally, Troop E — which covers Erie, Crawford, Warren, and Venango Counties — reported 107 total crashes with 20 total injuries. Those totals were both the second-highest in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Initial appearances begin in Hertel & Brown fraud case

The first five of the 20 defendants in the Hertel and Brown fraud case have made their initial appearances in federal court. All five have pled not guilty. Co-owners Aaron Hertel and Michael Brown, along with 18 others, are charged with defrauding customers, accused of using un-licensed staff members to do licensed work in physical and […]
