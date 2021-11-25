ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Florida gears up for Black Friday as economists predict record-breaking shopping season

By Karen Parks, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Retail Federation says more people will likely shop in-person this Black Friday.

According to their annual survey, the NRF says nearly two million more people are expected to go shopping from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year compared to last.

“We’re expecting another record-breaking holiday season this year and Thanksgiving weekend will play a major role, as it always has,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

The survey found many started their holiday shopping early, citing concerns about supply chain issues, inventory, and high demand.

“We almost think of Thanksgiving now as the halfway point,’ Katherine Cullen of the NRF said.

Amazon, one of the largest online retailers in the world, is also expecting record numbers.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday have always been big days for Amazon, so we think this year is going to be even bigger and even better,” Amazon spokesperson Kat Scarpa said.

The NRF’s survey found that 64-percent of respondents said they were likely to do their shopping in person, up 51-percent from last year when COVID-19 concerns kept many at home.

