ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine and liquor makers are facing a glass bottle shortage

By Matt Levin
marketplace.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo offense to stuffing or pumpkin pie, but an essential part of Thanksgiving in many households? The alcohol. Distillers and vintners are a bit on edge this holiday season because there’s a shortage of glass bottles used for liquor and wine. The culprits are some of the ones causing...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
wineindustryadvisor.com

The History in My Glass of Wine – PGI and PDO Systems

Have you ever poured a glass of wine so impressive you felt the urge to discover its origins? That’s indicated on the bottle label, you’d say – the wine is from the town X, in the region Y, of course. Or is it?. A closer look at the label, or...
DRINKS
Time Out Global

£20 Candlelit Concert tickets and a glass of mulled wine

Enjoy live tunes, tasty street food and warming drinks at this charming gig. Listen to three acoustic acts at the atmospheric The Round Chapel. Picture this. You’re all wrapped up on a pew at the stunning Round Chapel, the air is crisp and the only light is from flickering candles that surround you. Can you imagine a better setting for live, acoustic music? We think not. Soak up the ambience of this unforgettable experience, where a handpicked selection of incredible acts will be performed unplugged. And no, we aren’t going to tell you who they are just yet. Plus, there will be a pop-up bar with table service, offering mulled wine, beers, and soft drinks. This is alongside tasty hot street food, including veggie and vegan options, which can be ordered via a QR code. Make sure you don’t miss out on these atmospheric festive shows on December 16 and 17.
FOOD & DRINKS
audacy.com

Liquor shortage might affect holiday parties nationwide

This is not the news you want to hear going into the holiday season. Especially if you're the type who needs a strong cocktail to get through the family party without losing your mind. A liquor shortage is turning holiday happy hours a little sad across the nation. "Supply chain...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Diaz
fooddive.com

Beverage makers battle glass shortages as holiday celebrations loom

Distillers, beer makers and vintners are dealing with shortages of glass bottles as international shipping delays, labor constraints and higher material costs gum up packaging supply chains ahead of the busy holiday season, CNBC reported. David Ozgo, chief economist of the Distilled Spirits Council, told the publication that even large distillers with multiyear contracts with bottle manufacturers are having to "pick and choose as to which bottle sizes they’re going to get." Most glass bottles used in the U.S. are manufactured overseas.
DRINKS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get 18 bottles of wine for less than $4 a bottle with this curated Fall collection

With the end of the year quickly winding down, many personal wine supplies are starting to dwindle too. Don’t be left high and dry when the new year starts!. If you’re looking to restock your wine line-up for the new year, 18 Bottles of Splash Wine, is the way to go, and right now you can save big and get 18 bottles of premium wine for just $69. That comes out to just under $4 a bottle!
DRINKS
Robb Report

This Limited-Edition Box of Luxury Chocolates Was Made Just for Robb Report Readers

When it comes to fine chocolate, most of us have a favorite, so we know that different types have distinct tastes. You love Teuscher Champagne truffles, your BFF loves anything from La Maison du Chocolat, and so on. We tend to expect the same flavor profile from a particular brand year after year. And that’s what they bank on. But there’s another way to enjoy your favorite sweet treat: the same way we experience fine wine or whisky, by tasting multiple vintages of the same varietal to understand the difference terroir or weather might make in a particular year or sampling...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

The Best Whiskey Glasses for Sipping Your Favorite Bourbon, Scotch and Rye

Any casual whiskey drinker—or anyone who’s watched Mad Men protagonist Don Draper pour an afternoon whiskey or three in his mid-century dream office—knows the spirit is more important than the glass it’s in. Still, you might walk away from a conversation with whiskey purists believing that you need eleven different vessels to get the most out of individual varietals. This isn’t necessarily true, but if you’re interested in spirits or regularly share drams with guests, it’s worth having barware that’s well-suited to how you enjoy drinking. Generally, you can split whiskey glassware into two categories: aesthetics-first and function-first. If you’re drinking like...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bottles#Liquor#Glass Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages#Tanqueray#Beefeater#The Napa Wine Company
Gadget Flow

Coravin Timeless Three SL wine bottle opener and preserver locks in wine’s freshness

Lock in wine’s freshness for weeks, months, and even years with the Coravin Timeless Three SL wine bottle opener and preserver. Featuring the Coravin Pure Capsules with 99.99% ultra-pure argon gas, this accessory preserves flavor. Furthermore, this wine accessory pours a 5-ounce pour of wine with a Standard Needle in 25–29 seconds. The Standard Needle inserts into the cork in a new place every time for maximum freshness. As a result, you can open a bottle of wine and then return to it a long while later. Moreover, this wine bottle opener and preserver has an ergonomic handle for a large gripping area to pour wine effortlessly. And the SmartClamps allow you to insert your Coravin System in 1 quick, firm push.
LIFESTYLE
12news.com

Pandemic shortages brewing trouble for Arizona beer makers

PHOENIX — Arizona is home to more than 40 craft breweries - all small business owners and entrepreneurs offering their own flavor in the world of beer. After surviving the lockdown from the global pandemic, craft breweries are being hit with a new challenge: a shortage in printed aluminum cans. Breweries across the state are preparing to make hard choices about how they move forward.
ARIZONA STATE
12tomatoes.com

How To Make A Salami Rose Using A Wine Glass

Former Miss Nebraska JaCee Petko is a major food enthusiast and she loves to show off all of the awesome ideas that she has been able to come up with. Sliced salami may not seem like the handiest food in the world but Petko is here to change that perception. The trick that she has come up with is sure to liven things up big time and best of all, the tutorial is easy to follow.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

4 Best New Bakery Items Costco Added in 2021

It's nearly impossible to walk through Costco without noticing the sweet smells of warm, buttery pastries… compliments of the warehouse brand bakery! And while nothing beats a leisurely walk across the bakery section, the warehouse chain has managed to introduce new items to the bakery inventory throughout the year. Whether...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Telegraph

Confessions of a wine glass snob

A brilliant cartoon by Matt depicts two men chatting across a table, both desperately clutching the stems of wine glasses so gigantic that the bowls rise above them like hot-air balloons. “I never have more than one glass,” one is assuring the other. The sketch perfectly satirises attitudes to the...
DRINKS
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
vinepair.com

Why a Bottle of Liquor Makes for the Ultimate Gift for Your Boss

The holiday season will be here before you know it, and that means the mad scramble for gifts has begun. You’ve probably started a rough draft list of gift ideas for family, friends, and colleagues, but what about the one person at work you might feel the need to really impress? Indeed, the art of selecting the right gift for your boss is a delicate challenge. Hopefully, that person is not the type to fire you because of an underwhelming holiday gift (HR wouldn’t approve of that anyway). But an exceptional present might just give you the edge over Jared in Accounting to get into the boss’s good graces. A bottle of premium booze is always a great gift idea to consider. There are endless options to choose from, which is a good thing but can also mean you might need a little help sifting through categories and styles. Here are some worthy contenders in the world of Scotch whisky, tequila, vodka, and Canadian whisky, all of which would make a very spirited impression on the boss.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Bartender Basics: The Most Important Bottles to Have That Aren’t Liquor

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. When it comes to stocking...
DRINKS
Science Friday

The World According To Sound: When Your Wine Bottle Sings

A few years ago, Chris Hoff was making himself some plum wine. He had a nice big plum tree in the apartment he was renting in San Francisco, and it had been a plentiful year. During the process he came across a beautiful, simple sound that made him get out his recording gear. It came from his little metal funnel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy