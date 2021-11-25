ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly is only eastern Connecticut school headed to the state playoffs

By Ned Griffen
 6 days ago
Running back Jack Sharpe and Killingly will be the lone represenntative from the ECC .... and all of eastern Connecticut, in the upcoming CIAC football playoffs. Killinglyi is the top seed in Class M. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

It’s going to be a quiet week locally when the CIAC football playoffs start next week.

Southeastern Connecticut didn’t have a program qualify for the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season on Thanksgiving Day. The only eastern Connecticut team that qualified was Killingly, which completed an unbeaten regular season (9-0) with a 49-14 win over Woodstock Academy.

There was some confusion late Wednesday night whether-or-not Fitch had been eliminated from the Class L playoffs. It hadn’t yet, but had very long odds heading into to its Thanksgiving game against Ledyard.

The Falcons won, 9-0, but needed numerous outcomes across the state to work in their favor. They didn’t and Hand earned the eighth and final seed.

The participants won’t be official until they’re approved by the CIAC’s football committee on Friday.

The quarterfinals are next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the higher seed. The higher seed will also host semifinal games on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The finals will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Trumbull High School and Veterans Stadium in New Britain.

The unofficial matchups are as follows:

Class LL: No. 1 Fairfield Prep (9-1) vs. No. 8 Greenwich (7-3); No. 2 New Canaan (9-1) vs. No. 7 Southington (8-2); No. 3 Darien (9-1) vs. No. 6 Hamden (8-2); No. 4 Hall (9-1) vs. No. 5 Shelton (8-2).

Class L: No. 1 St. Joseph (9-1) vs. No. 8 Hand (7-3); No. 2 Naugatuck (9-1) vs. No. 7 Masuk (8-2); No. 3 Maloney (9-1) vs. No. 6 Bristol Central (9-1); No. 4 Cheney Tech (9-1) vs. No. 5 Windsor (9-1).

Class M: No. 1 Killingly (9-0) vs. Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic (6-2); No. 2 Rockville (8-2) vs. No. 7 Ellington (7-3); No. 3 Granby/Canton (7-3) vs. No. 6 Torrington (7-3); No. 4 Avon (7-2) vs. No. 5 Branford (8-2).

Class S: No. 1 Bloomfield (10-0) vs. No. 8 Morgan (8-2); No. 2 Cromwell/Portland (10-0) vs. No. 7 Notre Dame-Fairfield (7-2); No. 3 Ansonia (9-1) vs. No. 6 Seymour (8-2); No. 4 Holy Cross (8-2) vs. No. 5 New Fairfield (8-2).

n.griffen@theday.com

