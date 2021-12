Business travel is nearly as old as business itself. Stacker traced the history of business travel, from ancient trade routes and steam locomotives to business-class airfare. From the first trade routes that were established in Eurasia in 3000 B.C., the exchange of goods across the globe has been a major driver of business travel. As technology advanced, so too did business travelers’ modes of transport. The horse-drawn caravans of the Silk Road gave way to the steam engines of Europe and the United States centuries later, and later yet the invention of the airplane would cut travel times even more substantively.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO