ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

When I Get Asked Who I Support, I Say I Don't Watch Football' -Tottenham Fans React To Embarrassing Loss Against Mura In Europa Conference League

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PLFq_0d6v779W00

Following Tottenham's humiliating defeat to Slovenian side NS Mura in tonight's Europa Conference League, Spurs and rival fans have expressed their thoughts on social media.

Antonio Conte's men face a barrage of criticism after possibly suffering the most embarrassing defeat in the club's history. Tottenham now find themselves out of the qualification places in Europe's substandard competition.

Social media is one place fans vent their frustrations, which Spurs fans have took full advantage of, directly through Tottenham's official Twitter page.

One fan so embarrassed by his team, he can't admit is support for them to others.

"When someone asks me who I support I say I don’t watch football. That’s how embarrassed I am of this club. We’ve just lost to the San Marino of European football."

Another fan states that this is 'possibly the worst performance, in the club's history.'

As well as Spurs fans, rival fans and social media pages have their say. Rather than just directly bantering them, others have just chosen to remind Tottenham who they have just lost to and how shocking this result

Matchday365 twitter account continues the trend and basically states the fact of it being NS Mura's first ever point in European competition.

So let's have a look at the late goal that has sparked this reaction and has sent the Tottenham fanbase into hiding.

As we go into the final matches of the European competitions, Tottenham have a challenge on their hands that they weren't expecting. Well.. then again, it is Tottenham we are talking about here.

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mura vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham head into their fifth Europa Conference League game sitting in second place in Group G, three points behind table-toppers Rennes.And with Vitesse just one point behind Antonio Conte’s side, Spurs know anything but a win could leave them in danger of suffering an embarrassing group-stage exit.Harry Kane netted a hat-trick in their 5-1 win over Mura at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium two months ago, so he could well see this as another opportunity to fill his boots.But other than Kane, Conte is expected to take a look at members of his squad who have not yet received many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham suffer humiliating Europa Conference League defeat to Slovenian minnows Mura

Tottenham endured one of the most embarrassing nights in their history as they were beaten 2-1 by the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League, going down 2-1 to NS Mura in Maribor.New boss Antonio Conte will have watched on with horror as his side lost at the death to a team with a UEFA coefficient ranking of 341.Even though they were reduced to 10 men just after the half-hour when Ryan Sessegnon was sent off, Spurs should still have had enough to see off opposition who had lost their previous four games in the competition and are mid-table...
UEFA
tothelaneandback.com

“I didn’t know”: 26-year-old Tottenham star reacts to making 50 PL starts in a row

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg reacts to making 50 consecutive Premier League starts for Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg completed a remarkable achievement when he was named in Antonio Conte’s starting XI for the game against Leeds United this November. That was the Denmark international’s 50th consecutive Premier League start for Tottenham. Hojbjerg joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Rodri believes Manchester City are starting to hit their stride

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes the champions are now starting to hit their stride.City claimed their fifth successive win in all competitions on Sunday as they ground out a hard-fought 2-1 success over West Ham amid heavy snow at the Etihad Stadium.The result took City within a point of leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.Rodri said: “I think we are in the best shape of the season, not because of results but the way we play – the chances we have, the chances we concede. We are conceding fewer.“We are good in all senses. We just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Football#Slovenian#Spurs#The San Marino#Ns Mura
LFCTransferRoom

'Complete Robbery' Liverpool Fans React To Their 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Coming 7th Behind Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo And Chelsea's Jorginho

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah came 7th in this years Ballon D'or, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th and Jorginho finishing in 3rd place. Liverpool fans have no reacted well to the shocking, yet not surprising news. Despite a continuous of record breaking, dragging a depleted Liverpool side to third...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Tottenham predicted lineup vs NS Mura - Europa Conference League

Tottenham's fringe players could get the opportunity to impress in their Europa Conference League clash at NS Mura on Thursday. Spurs are currently second in Group G and can book a spot in the preliminary knockout stage if they win and Rennes beat Vitesse. Here's the team Antonio Conte could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg: I was annoyed against Leeds

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg admits he was angry during victory over Leeds United. The Dane struck the equaliser before Sergio Reguilon netted later for the 2-1 win. Hojbjerg said: "I was actually a little annoyed because we could have scored a few more times, and the match did not go...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
279
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy