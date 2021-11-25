Dime a Dozen (PIus 4): WEEK 13

Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
Let's go back to 2019. LSU came to town holding the number 1 ranking in the nation. Alabama looked ready to knock the Tigers off the pedestal. Unfortunately for us, the game ended in the Tigers victorious 46-41. We all felt bad after that loss, but one person certainly was reveling in Tide fans' sorrows.
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams publicly reacted to Sunday’s stunning news of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC on Twitter, showing support for the man who coached him in a crushing loss to Oklahoma State less than 24 hours earlier. Multiple news outlets are reporting Riley has already accepted the USC job,...
It looks like Luke Fickell might be staying in the Nati a little bit longer as the UC Bearcats Football team head Coach. Via Fox19 Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said on Wednesday he’d heard Fickell will remain in Cincinnati and that UC’s recruits have been told as such. Fickell has been a rumored candidate […]
Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
Ohio State’s quarterback room is overcrowded. The Buckeyes have multiple five-star quarterbacks on the roster – and they’re not even playing. Ohio State’s starter, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman four-star. He’s played well enough to get into Heisman Trophy contention, so it’s tough to see him giving up the job anytime soon.
It's late in the college football season, which means that there are plenty of rumors regarding whether Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will be sticking around in South Bend next year. It looks like he'll be giving it another go. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that Kelly will...
Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma for USC. Now the question is: which players are going to follow him?. One prominent player who would make a huge difference if he left the Sooners for the Trojans is quarterback Caleb Williams. The freshman quarterback on Sunday shared his first message regarding the Riley news.
Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
