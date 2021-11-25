Five interceptions lift Woodrow Wilson football past Camden in Thanksgiving rivalry

CAMDEN – Jules Dominguez didn’t think he had a chance to play varsity this season after the Woodrow Wilson High School football team lost to Cedar Creek on Sept. 25.

The Tigers were 2-2 at that point and the sophomore safety didn’t see any way he’d get called up from the JV squad.

“I was like yep, that’s a wrap for me,” he said.

Dominguez kept grinding though, and three weeks later head coach Brandon Bather told him he’d be starting against Holy Spirit.

“Of course, you’re going to have butterflies and be nervous,” Dominguez said, “but I was more than ready.”

He’s proven it.

Dominguez has recorded five interceptions in six varsity starts, including two of five for the Tigers on Thursday as they downed Camden 28-12 for the coveted Whip Wilson Trophy at Farnham Park.

“It means a lot to win in front of the whole city, packed out crowds,” Dominguez said. “It feels good.”

The traditional Thanksgiving rivalry, which dates back to 1933, was canceled last year due to COVID, so while Woodrow Wilson (9-2) has its Group 3 South/Central regional final against Cedar Creek on Dec. 4 at Rutgers, resting players never entered Bather’s mind.

“It wasn’t a hard decision,” he said. “We play Camden High, you want to put your best foot forward. You don’t ever want to try and save anything. This is a big game. I wouldn’t want to take away from the city or from the fans and not play the best guys.”

Dominguez has emerged as one of them over the past month and a half.

He showed plenty of athleticism throughout the offseason and practices, but he still had to learn the finer points of the game.

“Jules been a guy we’ve been grooming, been training, getting better,” Bather said. “… We made him earn it.”

He’s definitely done that.

After securing four tackles against the Spartans in his debut, he had a pick in a win over Pleasantville the following week. He also had interceptions in the Central Jersey Group 3 semifinals as well as the championship game, which he returned 62 yards to pay dirt to seal the team’s third-consecutive sectional title.

“I was surprised (at first), but now it’s like I got to keep doing it,” he said. “I’m at a high standard right now.”

Bather believes it’s just the beginning.

“He’s an athlete man,” Bather said. “The kid can really play. Young kid, he’ll grow up. He’ll be a little faster, stronger next year.”

Game notes

► Paul Medley matched Dominguez with a pair of picks, his first two of the campaign, and Terron Loyd, who was filling in due to an injury to sophomore standout Eric Lee, snatched his first as well.

“They rarely throw to my side. … You see why they not throwing it now,” Medley said. “It feels good to do this in a rivalry game, doing it against people I know. It gives me bragging rights to say I did that.”

► Woodrow Wilson’s offense had some inconsistent moments but delivered when it mattered most, converting multiple key third downs and two fourth downs that led to scores.

Tailback Naz’Sir Oglesby rushed 20 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns, plus caught four passes for 52 yards.

“You just want to win the rivalry,” he said. “They going to remember the championships, but they remember the turkey game also. We always want to get that W.”

► Quarterback Devin Kargman finished the day 14-of-30 for 199 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Michael Estremera and Will Love.

► Camden quarterback Luis Ward threw for both of his team’s TDs, hitting Terron Davis and Calvin Coley for six.

The Panthers simply couldn’t overcome the turnovers.

“Can’t turn the ball over,” Savage said. “We just got to get better disciplined.”

► Savage hopes Camden, which lost two of its final three games and was prohibited from playing in the postseason due to multiple ejections against Pleasantville on Oct. 16 , will use Thursday’s outcome and the late-season adversity to fuel its fire in the offseason.

“On Monday, if you want to be great, it starts with weightlifting and playing another sport or something,” he said. “Do something.”

Well said

“For me, this is the most important game cause you all want to play good in front of your hometown. It might not mean nothing record wise (for the playoffs), but it means a lot for the city and for the kids and for the families, the parents, the grandparents. It’s a big deal. We take pride in it.”

– Bather on the significance of beating Camden.

