ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

“Small rocks and metal fragments” found in Birds Eye product

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYx1z_0d6v6pQg00

(WEHT) — The FDA announced Conagra Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12 ounce packages with specific best buy dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product.

The recall alert says Conagra has received two reports to date of dental injury associated with the product. Conagra Brands says they are working with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

Don’t drink this: Hand sanitizer recalled over packaging

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers can reach Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or at consumer.care@conagra.com .

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Batch/ Lot Code Best By Date
BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715105620 AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022
BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715104220 AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022
BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113720 NOV-17-2022
BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113020 NOV-10-2022
Birds Eye Broccoli Tots impacted products
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have This Birds Eye Product in Your Freezer, Toss It Now, FDA Warns

Pre-packaged frozen foods make for convenient go-tos that can ease the burdens of putting food on the table amid the busy nature of everyday life—particularly during the hectic holiday season. But that doesn't mean all the food in your freezer is necessarily safe for consumption. In fact, one popular brand is recalling a product that you may have at home right now due to safety concerns over potential contamination. Read to discover which Birds Eye item should be thrown out immediately.
RETAIL
MassLive.com

Frozen cauliflower, broccoli tots recalled due to possible bacteria, small rocks and metal

Two frozen vegetable products are being recalled by the Food and Drug Administration. Flagship Food Group has voluntarily recalled a limited amount of TJ Farms Select brand frozen cauliflower packages because they are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an oragnism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and individuals with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.
FOOD SAFETY
WIBC.com

Kool-Aid, Tang Drink Mixes Recalled Because of Glass, Metal Fragments

STATEWIDE — Kraft Heinz is recalling certain powdered drink mixes because they might contain small pieces of metal or glass. The recall includes Arizona Tea, Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, and Tang powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023. A full list of recalled drink mixes is available on the FDA website.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#Weather#Conagra Brands Inc#Birds Eye Broccoli Tots#Eyewitness News
WALA-TV FOX10

Conagra recalls packages of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots

Conagra is recalling some Birds Eye Broccoli Tots due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product. The company said it was made aware of the issue through calls from consumers. The impacted products are Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12-ounce packages with specific best...
INDUSTRY
Quick Country 96.5

Bite Carefully! Frozen Food Item Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal and Rock Fragments

If you've got any tots in your freezer, you are going to want to read this fully because there might be more than just tots in those bags. Yes, my friends, another recall has been issued for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, and this time it is because "small rocks and metal fragments" might be what you end up chewing on. And just in case you missed it, there was a huge recall on 2 popular deodorant brands as well. Details for both are below.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
EatThis

This Beloved Burger Chain Is Opening Its First Drive-Thru Next Week

From perfecting their namesake shakes to concocting a mouthwatering plant-based option way before it was widely popular, Shake Shack seems to be a sleek, timeless power player in the fast-food space. And next week, the chain is about to unveil yet another innovation that's sure to skyrocket its already strong popularity among customers: its first-ever drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy