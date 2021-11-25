“Small rocks and metal fragments” found in Birds Eye product

(WEHT) — The FDA announced Conagra Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12 ounce packages with specific best buy dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product.

The recall alert says Conagra has received two reports to date of dental injury associated with the product. Conagra Brands says they are working with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers can reach Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or at consumer.care@conagra.com .

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Batch/ Lot Code Best By Date BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715105620 AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715104220 AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113720 NOV-17-2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113020 NOV-10-2022 Birds Eye Broccoli Tots impacted products

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).