ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Saved by the Bell's Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Talk Slater and Jessie's Second Chance at Love

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwjl7_0d6v5oky00

For Saved by the Bell ‘s Jessie Spano, giving into a “bad idea” might be the thing that finally makes her happy in a way her marriage to the insufferable Rene never did.

Midway through Season 2 of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival, Kelly suggests it’s kismet that a newly divorced Jessie and still-single Slater just so happen to work together at Bayside nearly 30 years after their high school romance fizzled out. Jessie insists that she no longer thinks about Slater’s butt — err, about Slater that way, but as fate would have it, Season 2 culminates in a passionate kiss between the excitable guidance counselor and dimwitted gym teacher, setting up a potential romance in Season 3. (Their kiss, for all you OG Bell fans, is accompanied by the Zack Attack classic “ Did We Ever Stand a Chance .”)

For portrayers Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez , revisiting Jessie and Slater’s relationship as adults feels different. It’s surreal, for one thing, but there’s also a shared history off screen that plays into their dynamic on screen.

“We got our driver’s licenses together. We became famous together. Our dreams were coming true together, all while our parents were all there on set watching us, because we were under 18,” Lauren tells TVLine in the video Q&A above. “Mario and I, we always had just a close, like, best-friend dynamic — like, buddy-buddy, have each other’s backs always, and that’s always been the case all these years.”

Adds Lopez: “You’ve got to understand, we’ve known each other since we were 15. She’s like a sister to me, and we laugh all the time,” he says. “It’s almost like you’re looking at her, like, you’re doing a romantic scene with your sister…. It was funny to us, but it’s neat to revisit that storyline.”

In order to make Jessie and Slater’s present-day relationship believable to the audience, Slater had to grow up a bit. The emotionally stunted lughead already reckoned with his chauvinistic past during Season 1. And in Season 2, he begins attending therapy to work through some of his childhood trauma. During a particularly funny scene in Episode 6, he talks through his relationships with his father, Major Martin Slater; a mother, Lorraine, who was mentioned during the original series but never appeared on screen; a sister, J.B., who he only saw once ; and the loss of his pet chameleon, Artie.

“It’s great to play a guy who’s stunted in his emotional growth, and is flawed,” Lopez says. “Those are a lot of fun to play as an actor, and I’ve always enjoyed people that are kind of stuck in their era in real life. I find them fascinating… they don’t want to let go. I think Slater’s a little bit like that, and so the fact that he gets to flex those emotional muscles and starts to recognize some areas that he needs to work on is cool. If he had it all going on, there’s nothing interesting about that.”

As for whether present-day Slater and Jessie can make a relationship work, Lopez isn’t so sure.

“I mean, she just got out of a marriage,” he points out. “I don’t want to look like a home-wrecker, or like a bounce-back relationship, right? Plus, if we hook up, then where is there to go? So I guess I’ll have to trust the writers, assuming we’re fortunate enough to get another season, but it was fun while we entertained it this season.”

Watch TVLine’s interview with Lauren and Lopez above. Afterwards, grade the finale — and Season 2 overall — via the following polls, then drop a comment to discuss all things Saved by the Bell .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Saved by the Bell EP Wants to Return to Malibu Sands, Bring Leah Remini Back as Stacey Carosi for Season 3

The new Saved by the Bell might not be able to afford a Stacey Carosi flashback, but what about Stacey Carosi in the flesh? During the Peacock revival’s Season 2 finale, which dropped Wednesday, a montage of never-before-seen Jessie/Slater moments — more on that College Years scene here — culminates in Slater referencing Leah Remini’s beloved character from the OG series’ Malibu Sands arc. Shortly thereafter, Douglas transplant DeVante tells girlfriend Nadia that he’d love to remain at Bayside for “two more years, and maybe even spend a summer at a beach club.” With the current new class (not to...
TV SERIES
TVLine

How Saved by the Bell Paid Tribute to Dustin Diamond in Season 2 Premiere

Samuel “Screech” Powers’ former classmates gather at The Max to honor their late friend in the Season 2 premiere of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival. The memorial doubles as a tribute to legacy cast member Dustin Diamond, who died in February of lung cancer; he was 44 years old. Though Screech was not seen during Season 1 of the sequel series, he was mentioned during the big homecoming episode, when Slater alluded to Screech having relocated to the International Space Station with his robot companion Kevin. So how exactly does the revival acknowledge Diamond’s passing? Read on to find out… Wednesday’s opener...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Saved by the Bell's Elizabeth Berkley Lauren on Showgirls Sendup: 'Comedy Can Help You Reclaim a Narrative'

The lines between what Jessie Spano and Nomi Malone did in Las Vegas are blurred during Season 2 of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival, which pays homage to Elizabeth Berkley Lauren‘s iconic role in the cult classic Showgirls. Released in 1995 with a rare NC-17 rating, the erotic drama centered on a street-smart drifter (Lauren) who ventured to Sin City to become a showgirl. Though the movie was widely panned at the time and made nary a dent at the box office, it has since found a second life on basic cable, where it has played ad nauseam since the...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Elizabeth Berkley pokes fun at 'Showgirls' on 'Saved by the Bell' reboot

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren isn't shying away from her role in the 1995 box-office bomb "Showgirls." Berkley Lauren, who is reprising her role as Jessie Spano on Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" reboot, decided to poke fun at her past flop by including several allusions to the film that only people who grew up with her on the first run of the show will likely understand.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Berkley
Person
Mario Lopez
Variety

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Gets More Meta With ‘Showgirls’ Homage, Rekindling Jessie-Slater Romance

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the second season of “Saved by the Bell,” streaming now on Peacock. In conceptualizing her continuation series of “Saved by the Bell,” Tracey Wigfield knew there were certain things fans of the original series would be waiting to see. On the top of that list was the romantic reunion of Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez). After realizing they still had feelings for each other, they finally kissed again, 30 years in the making, in the second season finale. “What are we doing here if Slater and Jessie...
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Saved By the Bell Revival References WWE During Second Season

The second season of Peacock’s Saved By the Bell revival has a little corporate synergy, referencing WWE a couple of times in its run. PWInsider reports that the season includes Mario Lopez’s AC Slater in a therapy session, where he says that he hasn’t been the same since the Undertaker retired. When the therapist asks him go deeper, he mentions WWE Raw.
WWE
TVLine

Saved by the Bell EPs on Rethinking Kelly's College Years Arc, Revisiting Spinoff for New Slater/Jessie Scene

Saved by the Bell‘s Kelly Kapowski gave up on becoming a doctor when she agreed to marry Zack Morris during The College Years — a decision Tiffani Thiessen’s alter ego reevaluates during Season 2 of the Peacock revival. Midway through SBTB‘s sophomore run, Kelly confides in Jessie and Lisa that she’s been seeing a man — a tutor, that is, to prepare her for the MCAT exam. But just a couple of episodes later, she tells Jessie that she’s having doubts. The universe clearly doesn’t want her to become a doctor — and it was fate, she says, that led Zack...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saved By The Bell#Og Bell#Q A
WOKV

‘Saved by the Bell’ honors Dustin Diamond’s ‘Screech’

The original cast members of “Saved by the Bell” paid tribute to costar Dustin Diamond during the season 2 premiere of the show’s reboot. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies, as their alter egos, Jessie, A.C, Zach, Kelly and Lisa, gathered at The Max to talk about Diamond’s character Screech and his mission in the International Space Station with his robot Kevin, Entertainment Weekly reported.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Saved by the Bell's Haskiri Velazquez and Mitchell Hoog on Daisy/Mac Finale Flirtation, Potential Pairing in Season 3

Is Saved by the Bell about to give Daisy and Mac ‘shippers exactly what they want? During Season 2 of the Peacock revival, Daisy works with Mac to guarantee Bayside’s spot in the Southern California School Spirit Competition — and along the way, Zack and Kelly’s son mayyyybe catches feelings for the student body president. At one point, Jamie and Lexi stage an “prankstervention” and force Mac to be honest with himself. That’s when he lists off all the things he likes about Daisy: “What’s to like? That everyone sees me as a monster, except for her? That she’s only ever glimpsed...
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

Jeff Probst’s Gorgeous Wife Lisa Ann Russell is the Love of His Life: Meet the Actress and Mother of 2

Survivor fans never get tired of hearing Jeff Probst yell “drop your buffs” each season and are obsessed with his enthusiasm on the show. The Kansas native has been the longtime host of the franchise since 2000. When the cut-throat competition show is in its off-season, Jeff spends time with his gorgeous wife, Lisa Ann Russell, and his two stepchildren.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb shares surprise wedding news with photos alongside Today co-stars

Hoda Kotb is dealing with a double dose of celebration as she revealed on social media that a major event she attended just became an even happier occasion. The Today Show star shared pictures of herself with several of her co-stars at the Matrix Awards, including Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker among others.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice That One Character Is Played By a New Actor

Last week on Blue Bloods, Eddie’s dad made his third appearance on the show. But fans are noticing that something’s amiss. Eddie’s letting her dad, Armin Janko, move in with her, despite her strained relationship with the ex-con. Last week’s episode of the crime drama saw Armin fresh out of prison and looking for a place to stay. And, of course, he ended up at his daughter’s doorstep. Jamie isn’t thrilled about the situation, but it seems like he doesn’t have a say in the matter.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy