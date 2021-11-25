ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?: Police searching for missing St. George man

By Vivian Chow
 6 days ago

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man after he was last seen heading into a hiking trail in St. George on Nov. 11.

38-year-old Jerold Ray Knudson was last seen exiting his home on Hemlock Circle. He was officially reported missing to St. George Police on Nov. 20. Authorities say he was headed towards the desert area of the Webb Hill hiking trail and was last seen wearing a light-colored button-up shirt, dark pants, and tennis shoes.

He is described as 6’4” tall, weighing 200 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

Police are concerned that Knudson may be experiencing “an undiagnosed mental condition” that could cause paranoia.

If you have seen this man or have any information regarding his disappearance, please contact the St. George City Police Department at (435) 627-4300 and reference case number 21P030397.

