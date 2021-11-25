SPOTTED: Delmar turkey trot

EDITOR’S NOTE: The previous draft of this article estimated “more than 200 runners” at the event. Our Towne Bethlehem later provided an estimate of 1,000 runners.

DELMAR – The Our Towne Bethlehem Turkey Trot returned to the masses with a brand new course this Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 25.

Competitors and casual participants awoke to a crisp late autumn morning with temperatures in the high 20s shortly before the 9 a.m. launch just outside the Blanchard Currey Post on West Poplar Drive. Event organizers stated 1,000 runners participated in the event.

What once meandered through Olde Delmar following a launch from Bethlehem Central Middle School, this year’s race snaked through and button-hooked inside Delmar’s Kenholm Gardens neighborhood in a USA Track & Field certified 5K course. Results were not available at the time of this post.

