Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games in 2022

By Carlota Maura
dotesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year was an incredible one for Nintendo. A new OLED console release along with some smash hits such as Mario Party Superstars and the critically-acclaimed Metroid Dread made 2021 a year that seemed difficult to beat in terms of game releases. But 2022 is shaping up to be even more...

ComicBook

Rockstar Games Apologizes for Messy Release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games has released an apology message to fans due to the messy manner in which the company released the newly remastered GTA Trilogy. The full collection, which is officially titled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, launched last week and immediately drew criticism for a multitude of reasons. Because of this, Rockstar has now released the aforementioned message and has outlined what it plans to do moving forward.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Tokyo man stole 200 PS5 and Nintendo Switch consoles then gambled the money

A Japanese man has been arrested for allegedly selling off around 200 games consoles he was charged with delivering. The suspect, a 50-year old unemployed man identified as Fuyuki Minemura, was arrested by Tokyo police after making off with a delivery of PS5 and Nintendo Switch hardware and games (as spotted by Kotaku), then gambling the money he made from selling the stolen merchandise on horse racing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wccftech.com

New PlayStation 5 System Update 21.02-04.50.00 Released; Here’s What it Does

It’s system firmware update day with Sony now also rolling out a new system update for its next-gen console, PlayStation 5 system update 21.02-04.50.00. Nintendo just released a new system update for the Switch, and Sony has followed suit with a new firmware version for PS5. As with most firmware updates for Sony’s consoles, release notes are quite minimal and only mention improved system performance. As with all system updates, however, it’s likely that the update also contains some under-the-hood changes. Down below you’ll find the release notes for this system update.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Life is Strange: True Colors Nintendo Switch release date revealed

Square Enix has confirmed that Life is Strange: True Colors will finally be getting a digital release for Nintendo Switch on December 7th, with a physical release to follow on February 25th, 2022. The Nintendo Switch version has been developed specifically for Nintendo’s console and features reworked character models, environmental...
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals include up to 42% off Zelda, Mario, and Fire Emblem games

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Nintendo Switch continues to be wildly popular more than four years after release, especially with a new model, Switch OLED, now available in stores. There are now three versions of the Switch competing with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — the $350 Switch OLED, the $200 Switch Lite handheld, and the original $300 Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Best Nintendo Switch controller Black Friday deal brings $11 discount

Nintendo Switch doesn’t offer deals often, so we’re happy to announce a Nintendo Switch Controller Black Friday Deal. Nintendo Switch controllers are usually $80, and this deal puts them at $69 for a savings of $11. While this isn’t the most considerable discount we’ve ever seen, it is huge for Nintendo because it’s difficult to even get your hands on actual Nintendo Switch products these days, which makes this one of the best Black Friday gaming deals still available. And with the holidays fast approaching and the best Black Friday deals starting to wrap up, you’re not going to want to wait on this one since we don’t know how long supplies will last.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Elden Ring preorder: the best savings on FromSoftware’s upcoming RPG

Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the most exciting games on the horizon. Nominated for the most anticipated game twice at The Game Awards and winning countless other most anticipated awards, FromSoftware‘s latest game is undoubtedly going to make an impact when it lands on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Teases New Pokemon for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games contains a possible tease about a new variant Pokemon that could appear in the next Pokemon game. Earlier this month, Nintendo released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which faithfully recreate the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games released 15 years ago. The new games are very similar to the originals, save for some graphical upgrades and updated features, with the storyline and NPCs matching the original games entirely. Because Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are so close to the originals, any deviation from the original games are being closely scrutinized for hints about the future of the Pokemon franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Danganronpa and Zero Escape veterans have released a new murdergame game on PC

If you enjoy games where people are trapped somewhere mysterious in a deadly game, here's a new one for you: World's End Club. Released on PC today following Apple Arcade and Switch versions, it's made by a team including two heavy-hitting murdergame veterans: the director of the Zero Escape series, and the writer of Danganronpa. It's about a group of schoolchildren who find themselves in an undersea theme park and are forced by a clown to- oh for, what is it with these cheery mascots who have one jacked-up eye and a propensity for violence?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
thewatchdogonline.com

Game Review: Pokemon BDSP

After 15 years and endless clamoring from the online community, Game Freak finally released a remake of their fourth-generation games, “Pokémon Diamond” and “Pokémon Pearl.” Titled “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl” (“BDSP”), the community had finally been given what they wanted. However, Game Freak was coming off a string of underwhelming games, with some believing that 2010’s “Pokémon Black” and “Pokémon White” were the last good games in the franchise. Furthermore, when Game Freak revealed that the art style would be designed to resemble the chibi-like features of the Nintendo DS titles, it felt like a step back because they weren’t properly utilizing the technology of the Nintendo Switch.
RETAIL
lifewire.com

Retro Gaming Consoles Can Bring the Family Together

Evercade VS might just be the perfect home console for just about anyone. Think about video games for a second. If you're into them, then you probably play either alone or with like-minded friends. But what if you want to play with folks who aren't gamers? Or family members who enjoy a quick blast of Super Stickman Golf on their phone, but little else?
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One new game releases in December 2021

December will see the release of a variety of games for the Xbox family of consoles but none bigger than Halo Infinite, the latest installment in Microsoft’s flagship first-person shooter series. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched in November as a beta ahead of the campaign’s release. But fans have had to wait until December to embark on Master Chief’s next big adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
Maxim

The Best Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Collectible Editions of 2021

These elusive consoles, controllers and bundles are sure to please the diehard gamer on your gift list. People around the world are still trying to get their hands on the next generation of consoles from Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo, but that’s not stopping the big three from rolling out coveted collectible editions and bundles in time for the holidays.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Rune Factory 4 Special Release Date COUNTDOWN for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

We've read the runes/press releases, so you don't have to. Fans of farming and dungeon adventures have been waiting a long time for this news. Rune Factory 4 Special, initially released on Nintendo Switch in Februrary 2020, is finally making its way onto other platforms. We'll tell you what you need to know about the Rune Factory 4 release date and anything else that matters.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

2D Action Game ‘Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth’ Gets PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, and Switch Release Date

Playism announced that the Team Ladybug and Why So Serious-developed 2D action game Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth will launch digitally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on December 16, 2021. A physical release is available for pre-order from publisher...
VIDEO GAMES

