Free COVID-19 vaccines available ahead of Bayou Classic

(AP) - The Louisiana Department of Health is partnering with the Bayou Classic and the National Medical Association to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at events ahead of the annual football clash between Grambling State and Southern University.

WBRZ-TV reports on Friday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the state Department of Health will host a vaccination site in New Orleans on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency, outside of the Empire Ballroom.

And, on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., vaccines will be available for those ages 5 and up at the Superdome Gate A ramp and in Champions Square.

Adults and children getting their first shots will also receive a $100 Shot for 100 debit card.

State data shows more than 48% of Louisianans are fully vaccinated against COVID.