Scranton, PA

Volunteers provide meals in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties

By Cody Butler
 6 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many people sat down with family and friends this Thanksgiving volunteers were busy at many “kitchens” across the region preparing a Thanksgiving meal for those without a place to go.

Hundreds came out to the kitchen in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Michael Gann stood in line at Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton with a tray full of all the Thanksgiving fixings.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re homeless or if you have a place to live. They welcome everybody from all over,” Gann said.

Gann is one of dozens who came to the kitchen Thursday for a hot turkey meal.

“Green beans, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, apple pie. It was all delicious! Really filling too,” Gann said.

It was the same at “Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen” in Wilkes-Barre. The two kitchens are run by the Catholic Human/Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton.

“We’re here to take care of the community. That’s why we do this. Like I said, we do this seven days a week. It helps a lot of people,” kitchen director Michael Cianciotta said.

At Saint Vincent de Paul, they’re looking to serve 200 people.

“A lot of these guys and girls walk around and see each other out here struggling. So most of them are here showing them a little love,” Aurua Harrold of Jessup said.

Back at Saint Francis of Assisi, those in need are getting more than a lunch. Those who came in for a Thanksgiving meal were allowed to leave with one pair of gloves and three pairs of socks ahead of the cold months.

“For me I feel privileged to be like the liaison between those in the community that wish to help the less fortunate and less fortunate who come here,” kitchen executive director Rob Williams said.

And many of those at the kitchen tell Eyewitness News they try to give back.

“I even come here to volunteer and help out,” Gann said.

