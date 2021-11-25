Outlets at Castle Rock extend hours for Black Friday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo.– Black Friday is just around the corner, at the Outlets at Castle Rock are ready to welcome you with extended shopping hours and festive holiday decorations to set the stone for the holiday season, featuring a 55-foot Christmas tree.
The outlets will open at 6:00 a.m. and will stay open until 9:00 p.m.
To learn more about the Outlets at Castle Rock, click here .
