ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Outlets at Castle Rock extend hours for Black Friday

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjZ5d_0d6v4LJo00

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.– Black Friday is just around the corner, at the Outlets at Castle Rock are ready to welcome you with extended shopping hours and festive holiday decorations to set the stone for the holiday season, featuring a 55-foot Christmas tree.

The outlets will open at 6:00 a.m. and will stay open until 9:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Outlets at Castle Rock, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Castle Rock, CO
Lifestyle
City
Castle Rock, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Shopping Hours#Weather#Outlets#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Cottonwood Center for the Arts

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cottonwood Center for the Arts is a nonprofit arts organization located in downtown Colorado Springs. A mainstay of the Colorado Springs arts community since 1997, they are home to the largest group of creatives in Colorado Springs. A flourishing nexus of educational programming, gallery shows, and studio spaces, Cottonwood brings together small […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy