Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Lower Yukon Valley; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kuskokwim Valley; Yukon Delta Major Winter Storm Likely Late This Weekend and Early Next Week Chances for a major winter storm to impact the West Coast and Western Interior late this weekend into early next week continues to increase in likelihood. The potential for heavy snowfall, significant blowing and drifting snow with 35 to 60 mph south to east winds, and significant travel impacts, are likely. An initial front will move into Saint Lawrence Island and the YK Delta northward to the western Seward Peninsula on Friday and Friday night, bringing some light snow and areas of blowing snow. A much more powerful winter storm will move into the area Saturday night and Sunday, persisting into the early week, and this is the one which will likely be much more significant given the strength and snowfall potential it will bring. Stay tuned to www.weather.gov/fairbanks as we continue to monitor this storm.

