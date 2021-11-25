Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2021-11-25 14:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extreme caution along the beaches and keep your distance from the ocean. NEVER turn your back on the ocean! Remain out of the...
Effective: 2021-12-01 02:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be especially hazardous on portions of Highway 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway.
Effective: 2021-12-01 02:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be especially hazardous on portions of Highway 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway.
Effective: 2021-12-01 02:44:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Strong winds, blowing snow with low visibility, and very cold wind chills occuring. Plan visibility of one half mile or less. Northeast winds gusting to 45 mph. Wind chills to 40 below. * WHERE...Near Point Hope. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds gusting to 45 mph at Point Hope are causing blowing snow with visibility one half mile or less at times and wind chills to 40 below. Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as winds slowly decrease. These winds chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
Effective: 2021-12-01 05:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County Patchy Dense Fog Lake Okeechobee Region Early This Morning Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning around the Lake Okeechobee region. Visibilities could fall to quarter or a mile or less at times while driving through the fog. Drivers need to use low beam headlights and reduce speeds while driving through the fog.
Effective: 2021-12-01 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Lower Yukon Valley; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kuskokwim Valley; Yukon Delta Major Winter Storm Likely Late This Weekend and Early Next Week Chances for a major winter storm to impact the West Coast and Western Interior late this weekend into early next week continues to increase in likelihood. The potential for heavy snowfall, significant blowing and drifting snow with 35 to 60 mph south to east winds, and significant travel impacts, are likely. An initial front will move into Saint Lawrence Island and the YK Delta northward to the western Seward Peninsula on Friday and Friday night, bringing some light snow and areas of blowing snow. A much more powerful winter storm will move into the area Saturday night and Sunday, persisting into the early week, and this is the one which will likely be much more significant given the strength and snowfall potential it will bring. Stay tuned to www.weather.gov/fairbanks as we continue to monitor this storm.
Effective: 2021-12-01 09:01:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-01 11:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 11 am this morning WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from isolated cumulonimbus clouds WHERE...Western District of Tutuila WHEN...Through 11 am this morning IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WSFO Pago Pago recorded more than half inch of rainfall in the past hour and passed over advisory threshold. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 901 TAEAO ASO LULU TESEMA 1 2021 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 11 i le taeao nei MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai i ao faaniutu o loo fegasoloai i luga o le atunuu. NOFOAGA...Itumalo i sisifo o Tutuila TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 11 i le taeao nei AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...Sa faamaumauina e le ofisa o le tau le silia o timuga ma le afa inisi ma ua ausia pe sili atu foi ma tulaga o Fautuaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleele ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
Effective: 2021-12-01 21:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-01 21:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-01 13:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Degraded air quality due to poor mixing expected. * WHERE...Valleys in central and eastern Lake County. This includes Lakeview, Summer Lake, and Valley Falls. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Effective: 2021-12-01 21:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-01 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Through 10 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility on sections of I-5, I-405, I-15 and Highway 163. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities at 8 PM: Santa Ana 1/8th mile, Long Beach 1/4 mile, Fallbrook 1/4 mile, Brown Field 1/2 mile, Carlsbad 1 mile, and the San Diego Airport 3 miles.
Effective: 2021-12-01 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 65 below expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
Effective: 2021-12-01 21:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-01 08:22:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and southern Santa Barbara Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-01 15:32:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Cascades in Lane County; South Willamette Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Stagnant air, which may lead to deteriorating air quality at times. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Effective: 2021-12-01 02:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be especially hazardous on portions of the 110 and 710 freeways from the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach to the 405 freeway.
Effective: 2021-12-01 13:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Degraded air quality due to poor mixing expected. * WHERE...The Klamath Basin and the Highway 97 corridor. This includes Klamath Falls, Sprague River, Chiloquin, Beatty, Keno, Bonanza, and Chemult. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Effective: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2021-12-01 17:05:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and southern Santa Barbara Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will start at the immediate coast this afternoon and spread inland overnight.
