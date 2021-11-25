Bills activate WR Marquez Stevenson from Injured Reserve
The Bills announced that wide receiver Marquez Stevenson has been activated from the injured reserve list. He spent the first 10 weeks of the season on injured reserve with a foot injury. He returned to practice on Tuesday.
Stevenson was drafted in the sixth round (203rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He was a standout receiver and kick returner in college. He produced 22 touchdown receptions (sixth in school history) and returned 34 kickoffs with three touchdowns. Stevenson is a native of Shreveport, LA.
