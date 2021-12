Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (abdominal pain) is expected to rest Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Lillard was held to 11 points on Monday and he has failed to score 20 in back-to-back games for the first time since the second and third game of the season. Anfernee Simons will likely draw the start on the second leg of the back-to-back if Lillard is ruled out. Dennis Smith could see a boost off the bench as well.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO