O'Neale is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans with a sprained right ankle and foot. O'Neale initially surfaced on the injury report Nov. 3 with a sprain of the same ankle, but he's proceeded to play in each of the Jazz's subsequent 11 games while averaging 31.5 minutes per contest. If O'Neale ends up sidelined Friday for the first time this season, the Jazz would likely turn to Rudy Gay, Joe Ingles and Eric Paschall to cover most of his minutes.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO