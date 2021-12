There’s no delicate way to put this: The selection of NFL games on Thanksgiving this season is, well, underwhelming — but isn’t that’s what betting is for?. There is no worse contest on the three-game slate than the opener, pitting the Chicago Bears against the Lions, as the tradition of lowly Detroit hosting a Turkey Day game remains one of the worst in sports. This one is made even worse by the fact we’ll likely be seeing a matchup of two backup quarterbacks, as rookie Justin Fields — perhaps the saving grace from a storyline standpoint — will be questionable with a rib injury suffered Sunday.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO