ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Zach Wilson Is Eager to Show What He Learned While He Was Injured

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rwvW_0d6v3ZgD00

Not long after Zach Wilson's rookie season began, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that his young quarterback needs to learn how to play a boring game of football.

In other words, not every play needs to be a deep ball downfield. Short passes and checkdowns can be a quarterback's best friend, especially against talented defensive units, taking what your opponent gives you on any given Sunday.

Wilson showed flashes of an improved approach under center, but ended up on the sidelines a few weeks later, nursing a right knee injury.

Rather than twiddling his thumbs, waiting for his sprained PCL to recuperate, Wilson got to work. By watching the rest of New York's quarterbacks run the offense (and have some success with it), the rookie is confident that he's returning to the starting lineup with a superior mentality and readiness to finish the season on a high note.

"I feel like every rep that they went through I was able to learn from and apply it to my game," Wilson told reporters on Wednesday. "I just feel like it’s going to help me going forward."

Wilson was named New York's starting quarterback this week for a low-profile matchup with the lowly Houston Texans. It'll be the 22-year-old's first in-game reps since his injury against the Patriots back in Week 6.

Since then, Wilson has watched as backup Mike White dinked and dunked to an upset victory over the Bengals, veteran Joe Flacco countered Miami's blitz-heavy defense with a quick trigger and third-stringer Josh Johnson dismantled the Colts for the best half of his career on Thursday Night Football.

Watching on the sideline, Wilson was able to take the mental reps with whoever was under center, learning from the decisions those quarterbacks made between the lines.

He said this week that he has a better understanding of how to orchestrate New York's offense, balancing his elite arm talent and ability to rip it with each play's progressions and the easier throws that keep the chains moving.

"My mindset needs to be, make them pay once they give it to us, but if they don’t, I wouldn’t call it boring football, just play football the way it should be played," Wilson added. "Make the decisions that they’re giving you. They’re not giving us the one down the field, so understand what we’re calling the play for and be able to get the ball to your playmakers underneath. Coach Saleh put it as boring football, but in my mind it’s just playing the right way, honestly."

Wilson even referenced the play where he was injured as an example of where he can improve. Rather than chucking a pass into double coverage to Keelan Cole (even if it resulted in pass interference), Wilson should've thrown the ball away, found a running back in the flat or even taken the sack.

"Those guys were playing deep. New England was taking away the deep play, I should’ve just probably checked the ball down in that play," he said. "So, there were learning experiences right there."

He'll need to make sure his new mindset translates to the football field, starting on Sunday, but when it comes to his preparation, Wilson is brimming with encouragement about the final seven games of the year.

"Mentally, I feel like what I’m looking for, what I need to do as a quarterback is heading in the right direction," Wilson said. "Of course you’re still learning, but I feel like I’m going in the right direction as far as my understanding of the game and what I’m looking for and really the ability to just go through the offense and the mindset, I guess you could say, of just making the best decision every single play for the team. Putting those guys first."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
JetsCountry

What Exactly Happened to Mike White's Forearm in New York's Loss to the Colts?

On Thursday night, Jets quarterback Mike White was forced to sit out for the majority of New York's loss to the Colts, unable to grip the football due to a forearm injury. Now, after an update from head coach Robert Saleh, we have more information as to what exactly happened to White's throwing arm and whether or not the backup will be ready for next week's game.
NFL
JetsCountry

Why the Jets Picked Mike White to Start Over Zach Wilson This Week

Jeta head coach Robert Saleh backed up his conservative approach with his quarterback situation on Wednesday, naming Mike White as New York's starter for Sunday's matchup with the Bills. With White cleared after last week's forearm injury, and rookie Zach Wilson still recuperating from his sprained PCL, this decision isn't...
NFL
New York Post

Jets will start Joe Flacco at QB with Zach Wilson still not ready

All the focus for the Jets is on the future over the present — except when it comes to starting Joe Flacco at the most important position on the field. First-year head coach Robert Saleh, presiding over the youngest roster in the NFL, with the playoffs already out of reach for the 11th straight season, made the surprise decision Wednesday to name the 36-year-old Flacco as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins. The Jets traded a conditional sixth-round draft pick on Oct. 26 to the Eagles for Flacco in a much-criticized move that now makes a little more sense.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
houstonianonline.com

QB Zach Wilson returns due to New York Jets suffering

FLOREHAM PARK, NJ – The New York Jets quarterback erupted again on Tuesday. non-veteran Zach WilsonA source in the league, considered No. 2 overall, who has missed the past four games with a knee injury, confirmed he will be back on Sunday to start against the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, sources...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Jets hire Zach Wilson's personal QB coach

Zach Wilson has been sidelined for a month now while he recovers from a knee injury, but the rookie has been working on more than just rehabbing that ailment. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on Sunday that the New York Jets felt Wilson’s fundamentals had been “falling apart” prior to his injury. In hopes of remedying that, they hired Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, John Beck, as a full-time member of their staff.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
JetsCountry

What Allowed Mike White to Be So Successful Against the Bengals?

Remember when Zach Wilson threw four interceptions against the Patriots back in Week 2? Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that the rookie needs to learn how to play a boring game of football. Six weeks later, Wilson's backup proved that boring can also be magical and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Texans#American Football#Pcl#Patriots
ClutchPoints

Jets’ last-ditch effort to help quarterback Zach Wilson improve

The New York Jets hoped they found their quarterback of the future when they selected Zach Wilson second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. So far, Wilson’s tenure in East Rutherford has been subpar, to say the least. Still, the Jets plan on having Wilson at the helm for quite some time, and the team is doing everything in its power to ensure he continues to develop.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Robert Saleh confident in Zach Wilson’s rehab: ‘He’s progressed well’

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a PCL sprain in Week 7. Zach Wilson will still be on the sideline for this Sunday’s Jets matchup with Miami. He sustained a PCL sprain against the Patriots back in October and is in his fourth week of recovery. He’s been out a...
NFL
dallassun.com

Reports: Jets QB Zach Wilson draws start in Week 12

The New York Jets have tabbed rookie Zach Wilson the starting quarterback this Sunday amid COVID-19 upending the quarterback room, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Wilson has missed the past four games with a knee sprain but will be back under center against the Houston Texans. Backup quarterback Mike White tested...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

AP source: Zach Wilson to return as QB for Jets vs. Texans

NEW YORK -- Zach Wilson is back - and just in time for the New York Jets. The No. 2 overall pick will return as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Texans in Houston, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. Wilson missed the past four games with a sprained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee.
NFL
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
270
Followers
396
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy