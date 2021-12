The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on Week Twelve and a matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. With the Pats entering the contest at 7-4 on the 2021 NFL Season, a win is of utmost importance for the Pats to maintain their momentum in contending for both the top spot in the division, as well as the conference. Despite the hype surrounding the postseason, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO