Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday’s game against the Chargers after injuring his shin in the first half, which gave Drew Lock a shot to run the offense. The Broncos would score a touchdown on the drive when Bridgewater went down, but struggled to move the ball for the rest of the half and Lock threw an interception that led to a Chargers touchdown. Bridgewater was well short of of 100 percent, but he was able to return after halftime and threw a touchdown to help the Broncos to a 28-13 win.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO