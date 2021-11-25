ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Home Improvement’ Once Featured a Future Popular Comedian as Guest Star

By Hunter Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOtwv_0d6v2XsY00

Tim Allen’s “Home Improvement” is just about as iconic as you can get for ’90s sitcoms. You had Tim Allen and Richard Karn, along with Patricia Richardson and the young stars, and it was an absolute hit with audiences.

While many remember Tim Allen as the major comedian of the show, many may not know that another wildly famous comedian had a guest-starring role before making it big. That comedian? None other than Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle only appeared on one episode. His character was appropriately named Dave. Allen and Chappelle appeared together in a scene on the show-within-the-show “Tool Time.”

As you might imagine, Chappelle dazzled audiences and higher-ups, even though it was only a small bit. The role resulted in the “Chappelle’s Show” comedian landing a spin-off called “Buddies.”

It was canceled after five episodes, but still pretty awesome that “Home Improvement” helped launch Chappelle’s career, according to Looper.

‘Home Improvement’: That One Time a Country Superstar Guest Starred on the Series

Dave Chappelle isn’t the only major celebrity to guest star on “Home Improvement.” As ’90s country fans likely remember, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” singer Alan Jackson famously appeared on the series. Jackson sang his version of the K.C. Douglas hit “Mercury Blues.”

For those who didn’t catch it, or don’t remember, here’s a recap of how that episode went down. Allen’s Tim Taylor introduces the Mercury car as the show’s guest. However, Karn chimes in to correct him. The guest was actually the car’s owner, Alan Jackson. Check out the scene for yourself below:

Tim Allen and Richard Karn Reunite

On “Home Improvement,” Allen and Karn’s characters were all about “more power.”

Clearly, they still needed “more power” after “Home Improvement” ended. The two recently reunited for an all-new series on the History Channel called “Assembly Required.”

Karn was absolutely pumped to join the project. Earlier this year, Karn spoke to The Wrap about the show.

“We don’t like to ask questions we don’t know the answers to,” Karn added. “My dad was a builder, my grandfather was a builder. I’ve always really respected that part of society.”

“Things break around the house and sometimes you don’t want to throw it away because it might be just a little, tiny thing that will fix it and it’ll work perfectly instead of going into a trash heap,” he continued. “We’ve all had forms of this kind of a show in our heads, but Tim was able to bring it to fruition.”

Learn more about “Assembly Required” here.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: New Episode Will Feature Interesting Connection to Patrick Swayze

When NCIS broadcasts its next new episode, look out for a very familiar face, who has a big connection to beloved actor Patrick Swayze. That’s because Don Swayze is a guest star for Monday’s episode entitled Peacekeeper. CBS offered this synopsis: “NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returning to Show for First Time in Over Five Years

After 12 seasons on CBS, it makes sense that “Blue Bloods” has seen a host of cast members come and go. However, now, one of the hit show’s upcoming brand new episodes promises the return of one long-missing character. Outsiders will be excited to know that former “Blue Bloods” star, Alex Kingston, is returning to the set. After missing for more than five years, she plans to return in the season 12 episode, “Firewall.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice That One Character Is Played By a New Actor

Last week on Blue Bloods, Eddie’s dad made his third appearance on the show. But fans are noticing that something’s amiss. Eddie’s letting her dad, Armin Janko, move in with her, despite her strained relationship with the ex-con. Last week’s episode of the crime drama saw Armin fresh out of prison and looking for a place to stay. And, of course, he ended up at his daughter’s doorstep. Jamie isn’t thrilled about the situation, but it seems like he doesn’t have a say in the matter.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Is Engaged

Following some tough times last year, Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan said he’s winning once again. Zachery, best known for playing Brad Taylor on Home Improvement in the ’90s, just got engaged! Reports show that he is engaged to an unnamed woman and he shared the news to his private Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Richardson
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Richard Karn
outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Will Feature Guest Star From ’80s Crime Drama in Upcoming Episode

NCIS is continuing a trend of bringing on female stars of classic TV shows to guest on its episodes. On Dec. Dec. 6, CBS is offering NCIS fans a really cool plot. Agents will investigate the death of a financial advisor. And they’ll interview the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she created before she died.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Guest Star#Mercury Blues#Sti
Decider

Why Some Hallmark Stars Are Leaving for GAC Family—and Why Some Aren’t

The holiday season is here, and you know what that means: a whole lot of rumors and speculation about a bubbling turf war between family-oriented cable channels over Christmas movies! Wait… what?. If you’re obsessed with Hallmark and Lifetime’s annual Christmas movie options, then you’ve probably heard a lot of...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
DoYouRemember?

Sources Say New Co-Host Mayim Bialik Is Causing Problems At ‘Jeopardy!’

Needless to say, there have been a lot of issues at Jeopardy! since the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek. The show had several guest hosts in order to find a replacement. They chose executive producer Mike Richards, who soon quit the show altogether after fans uncovered some offensive statements he made in the past. Now, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are switching off hosting duties.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy