‘Home Improvement’ Once Featured a Future Popular Comedian as Guest Star

Tim Allen’s “Home Improvement” is just about as iconic as you can get for ’90s sitcoms. You had Tim Allen and Richard Karn, along with Patricia Richardson and the young stars, and it was an absolute hit with audiences.

While many remember Tim Allen as the major comedian of the show, many may not know that another wildly famous comedian had a guest-starring role before making it big. That comedian? None other than Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle only appeared on one episode. His character was appropriately named Dave. Allen and Chappelle appeared together in a scene on the show-within-the-show “Tool Time.”

As you might imagine, Chappelle dazzled audiences and higher-ups, even though it was only a small bit. The role resulted in the “Chappelle’s Show” comedian landing a spin-off called “Buddies.”

It was canceled after five episodes, but still pretty awesome that “Home Improvement” helped launch Chappelle’s career, according to Looper.

‘Home Improvement’: That One Time a Country Superstar Guest Starred on the Series

Dave Chappelle isn’t the only major celebrity to guest star on “Home Improvement.” As ’90s country fans likely remember, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” singer Alan Jackson famously appeared on the series. Jackson sang his version of the K.C. Douglas hit “Mercury Blues.”

For those who didn’t catch it, or don’t remember, here’s a recap of how that episode went down. Allen’s Tim Taylor introduces the Mercury car as the show’s guest. However, Karn chimes in to correct him. The guest was actually the car’s owner, Alan Jackson. Check out the scene for yourself below:

Tim Allen and Richard Karn Reunite

On “Home Improvement,” Allen and Karn’s characters were all about “more power.”

Clearly, they still needed “more power” after “Home Improvement” ended. The two recently reunited for an all-new series on the History Channel called “Assembly Required.”

Karn was absolutely pumped to join the project. Earlier this year, Karn spoke to The Wrap about the show.

“We don’t like to ask questions we don’t know the answers to,” Karn added. “My dad was a builder, my grandfather was a builder. I’ve always really respected that part of society.”

“Things break around the house and sometimes you don’t want to throw it away because it might be just a little, tiny thing that will fix it and it’ll work perfectly instead of going into a trash heap,” he continued. “We’ve all had forms of this kind of a show in our heads, but Tim was able to bring it to fruition.”

