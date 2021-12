Borderlands 3 has today launched its November 18 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s update is one of significance, at it likely marks some of the last major content we’ll be seeing for a while. While we will still likely get events and all, this marks the final “Vault Card” that was made available as part of the Director’s Cut release. While it’s unfortunate that things will be winding down, we thankfully have the D&D-inspired Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to look forward to. As that looks all sorts of wacky, needless to say it should be a blast for those who enjoy modern Borderlands. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Borderlands 3 in its November 18 update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO