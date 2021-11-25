Bethlehem Businesses Expect Second Slow Christmas Season

The 2021 Bethlehem Christmas Town Festival collectible pewter ornament titled, “Nativity on the Green,” is available via mail order and at the following businesses in Bethlehem for a fee: Little Town Deli, Sunny Ridge Market, Thomaston Savings Bank, Diane’s Gift and Garden, Towne Apothecary and True Value Hardware. It will also be sold in the Town Hall during this year’s 40th anniversary festival from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, December 3, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 4. The 2021 ornament is the 40th in the series. Only one production run of ornaments is made, and they are all stamped with a sequential serial number making them a limited edition collectible. The concept for this year’s ornament was decided by the Christmas Town Festival Committee, and designed by local artist Mat Gonzales.

BETHLEHEM, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO