The lead supplier of a heroin distribution ring based out of Sandy Springs pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison Tuesday, officials said. An investigation by federal and local law enforcement began in 2017 when Michael Duffy, 43, was identified as the main source of heroin between Atlanta and Macon, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Middle Georgia said in a news release. He was sentenced to a little over 11 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO