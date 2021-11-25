ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ireland Looks to Seaweed to Reduce Methane from Cows

Voice of America
 6 days ago

Scientists in Ireland are collecting native seaweed to feed to cows and sheep to reduce the methane gas that the farm animals release. Research has shown that seaweed fed to animals can cut the amount of the climate-warming gas they produce. Ireland has Europe’s highest per capita output of...

learningenglish.voanews.com

