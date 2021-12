Have you ever seen an advertisement for a language immersion program? These programs can take place in a school or other location where a learner can practice using their second language in a natural setting. The language immersion situation forces the learner to use the new language throughout the day. They must try to communicate their ideas and understand native speakers. Speaking and hearing others use the language at meals, while shopping or taking part in other activities gives language learners valuable (and enjoyable) practice.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO